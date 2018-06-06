Jared Goldsmith Joins DEAR EVAN HANSEN Tour as Jared Kleinman

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Jared Goldsmith will take on his namesake role of Jared Kleinman in the national tour of DEAR EVAN HANSEN.

Goldsmith joins recently announced Jessica Phillips who will play Heidi Hansen. Ben Levi Ross will be donning the iconic blue polo as Evan Hansen direct from the Broadway company. Ross made his Broadway debut in Dear Evan Hansen last fall as a cover for Connor, Jared and Evan at The Music Box Theatre.

Dear Evan Hansen will launch in October 2018 at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. The tour will go on to play more than 50 cities over a two-year period, including Los Angeles (Ahmanson Theater), San Francisco (The Curran), Las Vegas (The Smith Center), Chicago (Oriental Theatre), Atlanta (The Fox Theatre), Boston (The Boston Opera House) and many more as part of the 2018-2019 season.

Additional casting will be announced at a later date. For the current tour schedule, ticket information, and more, please visit www.dearevanhansen.com/tour.

In addition to the touring production and the record-breaking Broadway production, Dear Evan Hansen will launch its first international production in Canada, in March 2019 at Toronto's Royal Alexandra Theatre.

The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson, a score by Academy Award and Tony & Grammy Award-winning composers Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, and direction by 4-time Tony® Award nominee Michael Greif. The Grammy Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording of Dear Evan Hansen, produced by Atlantic Records, was released in February 2017, making an extraordinary debut on the Billboard 200 and entering the chart at #8 - the highest charting debut position for an original cast album since 1961.

