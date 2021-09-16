Jane Powell, Star of Golden Age Hollywood Musicals, Passes Away at 92

It has been reported that Jane Powell, star of numerous Golden Age Hollywood musicals, passed away this afternoon at her home in Wilton, CT. She was 92 years old.

Powell is best known for her roles in numerous movie musicals Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. Thanks to her triple threat talent, Powell starred in Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (1954), Hit the Deck (1955). Song of the Open Road (1944), Delightfully Dangerous (1945), A Date with Judy (1948), Rich, Young and Pretty (1951) and Three Sailors and a Girl (1953), and Royal Wedding (1951), Holiday in Mexico (1946), Luxury Liner (1948), Hit the Deck (1955), and "The Girl Most Likely" (1958)

In the 60s, Jane Set her sights on the stage and began acting in national touring productions, including high-profile productions of My Fair Lady, Carousel, and The Sound of Music. From 1973 she made her Broadway debut in a hit revival of the musical Irene, in the title role.

In 1995, she played the queen in a New York City Opera production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella.

She returned to the stage in 2000, starring in an Off-Broadway production of the play Avow, followed by a short run of Stephen Sondheim's musical Bounce.

With the musical group Pink Martini, Jane performed as a vocalist as prestigious venues such as Lincoln Center and the Hollywood Bowl. She also had numerous television credits, including The Love Boat and Growing Pains.