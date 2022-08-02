Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jane Krakowski Joins 'Seth Rudetsky's Broadway' at The Town Hall Next Month

The concert is set for September 12 at 8pm.

Aug. 2, 2022  

The Town Hall & Mark Cortale continue with the latest installment of the internationally acclaimed concert series Seth Rudetsky's Broadway, hosted and music directed by Sirius/XM Radio star Seth Rudetsky at The Town Hall (123 W. 43rd Street). On Monday, September 12 at 8pm, Seth welcomes Broadway and television star Jane Krakowski.

Jane won the Tony® Award for her role in Nine and an Olivier Award for her performance in Guys and Dolls in London's West End. On television, she co-starred in The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, 30 Rock, Ally McBeal, AJ and the Queen, and many others.

The format of each concert is a seamless mix of intimate behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's funny, insightful and revealing questions - and the music from the star's stellar Broadway career.

This series is raising funds for Sandy Hook Promise. For more information, please visit: www.SandyHookPromise.org

Ticket prices are: $67 - $87 and premium seating is available.

MORE ABOUT Seth Rudetsky'S BROADWAY:

The roll-call of stars who have graced Seth Rudetsky's Broadway reads like a Tony Awards Who's Who: Audra McDonald, Patti LuPone, Kristin Chenoweth, Chita Rivera, Sutton Foster, Christine Ebersole, Kelli O'Hara, Neil Patrick Harris, Matthew Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker, Rosie O'Donnell, Jessie Mueller, Megan Hilty, Faith Prince, Megan Mullally, Cheyenne Jackson, Gavin Creel, Patina Miller, Matthew Morrison, Darren Criss, Jane Krakowski, Beth Malone, Melissa Errico, Joanna Gleason, Michael Cerveris, Norm Lewis, Laura Osnes, Ana Gasteyer, Andrea Martin, Adam Pascal, Kerry Butler, Jackie Hoffman, Sam Harris, John Barrowman, Will Swenson, Alice Ripley, Emily Skinner, Judy Kuhn, Charles Busch, Betty Buckley, and many other leading artists of today.





