Jana Robbins & Haley Swindal to Join David Sabella in 25CHICAGO25 at Feinstein's/54 Below

David Sabella, original co-star in CHICAGO, the Musical, will celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Broadway's longest running American musical with the music of Kander & Ebb and a special behind-the-scenes look at the show's creation and his long history with it.

The event will also be LIVESTREAMED on BroadwayWorld.com.

Live (In Person @ F54B) Tickets: https://54below.com/.../david-sabella-sings-kander-ebb.../

David Sabella, originated the co-starring role of "Mary Sunshine" in the 1996 revival of CHICAGO with Bebe Neuwirth, Ann Reinking, and Joel Grey. Off-Broadway, Sabella starred as Julian Eltinge in Jules, and as Phillie in The Phillie Trilogy, by Doug DeVita, for which he won an "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play" award. As a voiceover artist Sabella has starred in several network television cartoon series, including Peter Pan and the Pirates for FOX and Teacher's Pet for Disney. And, as a classical singer, he starred in the title role of Giulio Cesare (Virginia Opera, available on Koch International Label), L'incoronazione di Poppea (Utah opera), and Die Fledermaus (Lincoln Center). He has appeared numerous times at both Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center as a principal soloist in such works as the Bach B-Minor Mass, Handel's Messiah, and Peter Schickele's comical Three Bargain-Counter Tenors. In his early career he won several prestigious voice competitions including The New York Oratorio Society Competition at Carnegie Hall, and The Luciano Pavarotti International Voice Competition, where Maestro Pavarotti declared him to be "excellent... not good, Excellent!"

After the phenomenal success of CHICAGO, David's personal caricature was unveiled (June 1998) and hangs in the world-famous theater restaurant, Sardi's.

Sabella is also the author (with Sue Matsuki) of "So You Want to Sing Cabaret," (2020, Rowman & Littlefield). He is also the owner and Editor-in-Chief of www.CabaretHotspot.com, and one of NYC's most sought after voice & performance coaches, www.sabellavoice.com.

Sabella will also be joined by veteran Broadway actresses Jana Robbins (Broadway: Good News; I Love My Wife; Crimes Of The Heart; Gypsy) and Haley Swindal (Broadway: CHICAGO, Jekyll and Hyde)

Jana Robbins is a Tony nominated as well as an Olivier and Drama Desk Award winning Broadway producer and actor. She's appeared in leading roles on Broadway in Good News; I Love My Wife; Crimes Of The Heart; Gypsy; where she stood by for Tyne Daly as Mama Rose while playing the "bump it with a trumpet" role of Mazeppa; and The Tale Of The Allergist's Wife, covering both Linda Lavin and Michele Lee on Broadway and starring opposite Valerie Harper in the National Tour. Before the pandemic, she starred Off-Broadway in This One's For The Girls - which led to her Award winning duo cabaret show at 54 Below WE JUST MOVE ON! - The Songs of Kander and Ebb with Haley Swindal in 2019. It's great to be back on stage with Haley and to be joining David in his salute to Kander and Ebb.

Haley Swindal most recently appeared on Broadway as Mama Morton in "Chicago" and on screen as Tsarina Romanov opposite Brandon Routh in the live action remake of "Anastasia." Haley has also appeared on Broadway with "Jekyll and Hyde," on tour with "White Christmas", "I Love a Piano, and "Jesus Christ Superstar," and at Lincoln Center with "The Secret Garden." She won a New York Emmy for her appearance on "Kids On Deck", and her Off-Broadway credits include: "Sweeney Todd," "Sistas", and "This One's for the Girls." In addition, Haley recently had the honor of performing "Say Yes" for Liza's 75th Birthday Celebration in a segment alongside the iconic Joel Grey. Haley's cabaret show with Broadway's Jana Robbins , "We Just Move On:The Songs of Kander and Ebb," sold out Feinstein's 54 Below with multiple engagements and played across the country to rave reviews. Haley is thrilled to re-unite with Jana this evening and with "Chicago" Legend David Sabella!