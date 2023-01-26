Jackie Burns, Ashley Pérez Flanagan & More to Star in COWBOY BOB World Premiere at Alley Theatre

The Alley Theatre has announced the cast and creative team of Cowboy Bob. The new musical Cowboy Bob, created by Molly Beach Murphy of Galveston, Jeanna Phillips & Annie Tippe, with music and lyrics by Jeanna Phillips, book and additional lyrics by Molly Beach Murphy, additional music by Alex Thrailkill, directed and choreographed by Annie Tippe and runs March 3 - 26, 2023 in the Hubbard Theatre.

One wouldn't look twice at Peggy Jo. She's a good daughter, always tips, plays by the rules - but when she dons a fake mustache, sunglasses, and ten-gallon hat, she becomes "Cowboy Bob"- the slickest bank robber Texas has ever known. Inspired by actual events, this world-premiere musical tells the story of one of the FBI's most unusual suspects through the eyes of a chain-restaurant waitress desperate to buck her flavorless life and awaken to all that's possible. With a genre-bending score that shifts from country to punk to folk and indie rock, Cowboy Bob is a defiant rejection of the status quo, inviting audiences to take life by the reins, join the heist, and let it ride.

"This show has a very contemporary energy and a great sound created by three brilliant artists," said Alley Theatre Artistic Director Rob Melrose. "We are especially pleased to welcome Molly back to the Alley. She joined us in Wyoming as part of the cohort for our very first Alley at Ucross writers' retreat in 2019, before we even knew for sure that we'd go on to premiere Cowboy Bob. I'm also excited to be working with producers Sally Cade Holmes and David Denson who are helping make the production at the Alley succeed and ensuring that the show has an exciting trajectory after the Alley."

"Cowboy Bob is the story of becoming who you've always wanted to be," shares Molly Beach Murphy. "Peggy Jo is almost a tall tale, a mythical Texas figure through whom you can project all your fantasies. Our story, of a waitress inspired by Peggy's life, is a thrilling chase, a warm gift of hope, and a rocking good time. I'm so excited to share this wild funny heartfelt gripping story with my hometown audiences. Growing up in Galveston, the chance to see a show at the Alley was always a joy and a beacon. It is a deep honor to return to premiere this musical at the theatre that taught me what theatre can be."

"In the process of writing this piece, Molly, Annie, and I keep coming back to the notion that we are all the hero of our own story," shares Jeanna Phillips. "So, every time a character takes the stage to sing in Cowboy Bob, they are the headliner of the rock show of their mind. Music provides a psychological space where characters are empowered to croon their confessions and belt out their victories, and the arrangements and orchestrations are carefully crafted to create a sonic world unique to each person. The songs are also full of driving rhythms and soaring melodies that, we hope, bring our audience right to the beating heart of our story."

"Alley Audiences will be in for a visual treat," shares Annie Tippe. "In addition to the vibrant, genre-zagging score and the heartfelt and humorous script, this production will take folks on a real aesthetic ride. If this piece offers broad themes about transformation of the self, the design goes even further, surprising us at every turn with its ability to shapeshift right before our eyes. Our designers reference classic Hollywood Western archetypes but turn them upside down with vigor and wit. There's also a healthy nod to a good old fashioned Rock show, replete with some fabulous concert lighting. I hope people feel equally moved and transported by our production!"

The cast of Cowboy Bob includes Jackie Burns (Broadway's longest-running Elphaba in Wicked) as Peggy Jo Tallas and Ashley Pérez Flanagan (Broadway: Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 and Freestyle Love Supreme) as Rena, Adam Gibbs (Amerikin, A Christmas Carol) as Cop Hank, Brandon Hearnsberger (Ken Ludwig's Lend Me A Soprano, A Christmas Carol) as Manager Bill, Susan Koozin (Clue, Lend Me A Soprano) as Jerry "Ma" Tallas, Julia Krohn as Kathy (The Three Musketeers, Freaky Friday), Camryn Nunley as Cop Roy, Jamila Sabares-Klemm (Broadway: Merrily We Roll Along) as Tanya and Nathaniel Tenenbaum (5th Avenue Theatre: The Wiz) as Stan.

The creative team includes Scenic Designer Diggle, Costume Designer Haydee Zelideth, Lighting Designer Christopher Bowser, Sound Designer Tony-winner Jessica Paz, Projection Designer Stivo Arnoczy, Music Supervisor and Orchestrator Alex Thrailkill, Orchestrator and Vocal Arranger Mike Brun, Music Director Ada Westfall, New York Casting Stewart/Whitley, Fight Director & Intimacy Specialist Adam Noble, Production Stage Manager Erin Gioia Albrecht, and Assistant Stage Managers Emily Bohannan and Ethan Mitchell.

Cowboy Bob is produced by special arrangement with Sally Cade Holmes and David Denson (Red Tail Entertainment).

HOW TO PURCHASE TICKETS:

Tickets to Cowboy Bob are now on sale and start at $26. Discounted tickets are available for military, seniors, and any student or educator, regardless of age, with a valid student ID for designated performances. Tickets can be ordered online (alleytheatre.org) or by phone (713.220.5700).

ABOUT ALLEY THEATRE:

Alley Theatre, one of America's leading nonprofit theatres, is a nationally recognized performing arts company led by Artistic Director Rob Melrose and Managing Director Dean R. Gladden. The Alley is committed to developing and producing theatre that is as diverse as the Houston community. The Alley produces up to 11 plays and nearly 400 performances each season, ranging from the best current work and classic plays to new plays by contemporary writers. Home to a full-time resident company of actors and expert artisans in all theatre crafts, the Alley engages theatre artists of every discipline - actors, directors, designers, composers, playwrights - who work on individual productions throughout each season as visiting artists.

Alley Theatre performs at the Meredith J. Long Theatre Center which is comprised of two state-of-the-art theatres: the 774-seat Hubbard Theatre and the 296-seat Neuhaus Theatre. The Alley reaches over 200,000 people each year through its performance, education, and community engagement programs.