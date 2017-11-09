JEOPARDY Tournament of Champions Features Broadway 2017 Category - How'd You Do?

Last night's episode of the JEOPARDY 2017 Tournament of Champions featured a category titled 'Broadway 2017' in the Double Jeopardy round. Check out the "answers" below and see how well you would have done!



$400 - COME FROM AWAY tells how Gander, Newfoundland hosted 7,000 airline passengers stranded due to this tragic event.



$800 - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY features Christian Borle singing the following ["The Candyman"] as this character.



$1200 - Revived in 2017 and set during the final days of the Vietnam War, MISS SAIGON was inspired by this Puccini Opera.



$1600 - Ben Platt won the 2017 Tony for his performance as a high school senior coping with a classmate's death in this musical.



$2000 - WAR PAINT stars Christine Ebersole as Elizabeth Arden and this legendary performer as Helena Rubinstein.

JEOPARDY! is America's Favorite Quiz Show. Hosted by Alex Trebek, the top-ranked holds the Guinness World Records title for the most Emmy Awards won by a TV game show (31 Emmys), including the 2014 Emmy for Outstanding Game Show. In 2014, JEOPARDY! won the inaugural Writers Guild of America award for Outstanding Writing for Quiz and Audience Participation; it is also the recipient of a 2011 Peabody Award. JEOPARDY! is produced by Sony Pictures Television, a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company; it is distributed domestically by CBS Television Distribution and internationally by CBSTelevision International, both units of CBS Corp

Answers: $400 - 9/11 $800 - Willy Wonka $1200 - Madame Butterfly $1600 - DEAR EVAN HANSEN $2000 - Patti LuPone





Related Articles