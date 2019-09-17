It's A New Season At The Staten Island Children's Museum

Fall is quickly approaching, and the Staten Island Children's Museum will welcome this new season with special programs and events that focus on harvest time in September.

Children will get to enjoy the bounty of the season while cooking recipes that feature some of the fruits and vegetables typically harvested in the fall during ShopRite Kidz Cook sessions on Fridays at 3:00 and 4:00 pm. They'll also get to make a honey apple cake to celebrate Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, on Monday, September 30 during sessions at Noon, 1:00, 2:00 and 3:00 pm. Tickets for all cooking sessions will be available at the front desk. The Children's Museum will open at 10:00 am on Monday, September 30 when NYC Public Schools are closed.

The Weekend Art Studio will show visitors how to weave together corn husk dolls and learn about their importance and uses by certain Native American tribes. The Art Studio will be open on Saturdays and Sundays from 1:00 - 4:00 pm.

"We are very excited about the month's art workshop," said Zoë Tirado, Program Manager at the Staten Island Children's Museum. "This builds on the work we've been doing to expand our programs and share a wider variety of customs and traditions with visitors. It's a great way to engage children's natural curiosity and let them have fun while they learn."

Play Café & Preparedness Festival

Parents and caregivers will get to socialize in the Play Café on Saturday, September 21 from 10:30 - 11:30 am. While the adults enjoy light refreshments and conversation, children, ages 3 - 6, will do crafts and other fun activities guided by the Museum's staff. The program is free with admission and pre-registration is required; those interested should email jdudley@sichildrensmuseum.org by Wed., September 18 to reserve a spot.

NYC Emergency Management will sponsor the annual Family Emergency Preparedness Festival on Saturday, September 28, offering free admission to the Children's Museum and the Festival from Noon - 5:00 pm. "Ready Girl" will be on hand sharing tips and giveaways (while supplies last) to help children and families plan and prepare for emergency situations. Children will also get to meet emergency responders and check out their vehicles and equipment. Please note that the Children's Museum does not open until Noon on this day.

New Weekday Program: SAGE Story Time

The Children's Museum is proud to collaborate with the Pride Center of Staten Island and its SAGE group for this new program. On the third Thursday of the month from September - December, visitors can enjoy this multigenerational program with the senior LGBT members of SAGE. The stories begin at 4:00 pm on these days, starting on September 19.

Free Admission Hours and Poco a Poco Spanish Language Playgroup

The Children's Museum's free admission hours will change back following the summer months. From September - June, the free admission hours return to Wednesdays from 3:00 - 5:00 pm. During this time, visitors are welcome to join the Spanish language playgroup, Poco a Poco, starting at 3:00 pm. Conducted in Spanish, this program offers a fun way for children ages 2 - 8 to learn about Latin American culture through music, dancing, crafts, storytelling and more.

About the Staten Island Children's Museum

The Staten Island Children's Museum is located on the grounds of Snug Harbor Cultural Center & Botanical Garden, 1000 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island, NY 10301. For information and Museum hours, call 718-273-2060, email info@sichildrensmuseum.org or visit sichildrensmuseum.org.

The Staten Island Children's Museum is housed in a building owned by the City of New York and its operation is made possible, in part, with public funds provided through the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs with support from the Staten Island delegation to the NYC Council. Significant operating support is also provided by the NYS Council on the Arts, Corporations, Foundations, the Trustees and Members.





