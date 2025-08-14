Isabel Arraiza, Ari Brand, Rivka Borek & Tasso Feldman To Lead PROVENANCE Reading At Berkshire Theatre Group

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Berkshire Theatre Group and the Jewish Plays Project will present a staged reading of Provenance by Jennifer Maisel, winner of the 14th National Jewish Playwriting Contest, on Thursday, August 28 at 7 p.m. at the Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield, MA.

Directed by Carey Perloff, the reading will feature Isabel Arraiza (Outer Range), Ari Brand (Prayer for the French Republic), Rivka Borek, and Tasso Feldman (The Resident).

Provenance tells the story of a stolen portrait that remains missing for decades—an exploration of Jewish art, generational memory, and the power of Jewish women. Developed at Asolo Repertory Theatre and the Ojai Playwrights Conference, the work will be presented in the Jewish Plays Project’s signature Reading+ format. “In a world beset by fear and hatred, I truly believe that theatre elevates the conversation and gives us a chance to connect on an immediate soulful level,” Maisel said. “Theatre can change the world. And the world needs changing.”

The Festival of New Jewish Plays runs August 28–30 at Berkshire Theatre Group, showcasing new works that explore and expand contemporary Jewish identity.

Full festival details are available at berkshiretheatregroup.org/festival-of-new-jewish-plays.