Intrepid Museum Presents First-Ever HACKATHON Saturday, November 4

The Intrepid Museum will present Coding Together Mini Hackathon, the Museum's first-ever hackathon, on Saturday, November 4, from 10:30am to 4:30pm. Teens and youth in grades 6-12 are invited to learn, program, develop projects and connect with fellow future coders in this free event.

Have you ever wanted to learn coding but did not know where to start? Or you know the code but want to improve or focus your efforts. The Mini Hackathon will bring together coders with any and all coding experience to solve challenges using different coding languages. Participants can sign up in groups or participate on their own. PLEASE NOTE – participants below the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

The event is FREE with advance registration. Register here: https://intrepidmuseum.org/coding-together-mini-hackathon

Throughout the school year, the Intrepid Museum provides teen audiences with programming that support and expand school-based learning and student understanding of STEM subjects through an integrated, multi-modal approach. With countless resources available online and immersive educational programs designed for a range of ages, interests and abilities, learning at the Intrepid Museum is fun—and fulfilling. Learn more about the Museum's youth initiatives here.

The Intrepid Museum, a private non-profit, holds a special place in New York City's cultural landscape. Founded in 1982 with the acquisition of the storied WWII aircraft carrier Intrepid—a National Historic Landmark and the centerpiece of its collection—the Museum welcomes over one million visitors annually from all around the world. Its mission is to promote the awareness and understanding of history, science and service through bold and immersive collections, exhibitions and programming in order to honor our heroes, educate the public and inspire future generations.

The Intrepid Museum's dynamic exhibitions exemplify the intersection of history and innovation. Immersive fun, STEM and history are showcased through technological marvels such as Enterprise, the world's first space shuttle, and Growler, the only nuclear-weapons-carrying submarine open to the public. The Museum's one-of-a-kind experience also features dozens of military aircraft including fighter jets, a supersonic spy plane, and the Concorde, the world's fastest commercial airliner, displayed in and around the legendary aircraft carrier, Intrepid, an awe-inspiring setting for an unforgettable adventure. But the true power of the Intrepid Museum extends beyond the mechanical marvels on display to all those whose stories of sacrifice, service and heroism bring history to life.

Guided by its core values of integrity, innovation, and inclusivity, the Intrepid Museum's exhibits and programs are designed to provide a meaningful visitor experience for all. The Museum delivers nationally-recognized accessible programming to its audience with an emphasis on underserved communities, individuals with physical, cognitive, and sensory disabilities, including autism and dementia, and our veterans. Through its after-school, professional development, and STEM programs, the Museum educates and impacts more than 55,000 students each year.

Visit intrepidmuseum.org for more information.