Internships, Box Office Positions, Graphic Design, Auditions, More in this Week's BroadwayWorld Classifieds 2/6

Part Time Jobs - Creative: AUDITION ANNOUNCEMENT - Hamlet

Cue Zero Theatre Company announces auditions for their June production of Hamlet. Auditions are Sunday March 8th @ 2pm and Tuesday March 10th @ 2pm. Callbacks will be Thursday March 12th. Auditions, callbacks, and rehearsals will all be held at Kreiva Academy Public Charter School - 470 Pine Street Manchester, NH - Bridge Street Entrance. Hamlet - Shakespeare's longest and most well known play, set in a post-Rapture world! Those interested in auditioning should prepare a Shakes... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: FringeArts Job Fair

On Monday February 10, FringeArts invites students, technicians, and box officers are invited to connect with Philadelphia theater companies at FringeArts' second annual technician and front-of-house job fair. Connect with local companies in need of your services, followed by a Networking Happy Hour from 5-6pm in La Peg. Bring your résumé and business cards to pass out to companies you are interested in working with! Schedule: 3-5pm Job Fair 5-6pm Happy Hour If you wish to table at ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Box Office Associate

Box Office Associate Citadel Theatre in Lake Forest, seeks a professional and charismatic Box Office Associate. The Box Office Associate is responsible for prepping the house before each performance, checking patrons in, assisting walk in patrons with sales, and facilitating phone sales during our annual subscription drive. The desired candidate will have experience with phone sales and an interest in live theater. The Box Office Associate reports to the Audience Development Coordinator. ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Graphic Designer

Victory Gardens Theater Graphic Designer JOB POSTING Full Time - Non Exempt Some weekend and evening hours January 24, 2020 Victory Gardens Theater (VG) in Chicago seeks a full time Graphic Designer. This position is responsible for creating and maintaining the overall aesthetic of all Victory Gardens Theater materials. As a member of the marketing department, the Graphic Designer reports to the Director of Marketing and Communications, and works closely with the Artistic, Deve... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Internships

Financial Arts Management Internship The Financial Arts Management Intern will work with the Finance Director and the Finance Associate on the daily bookkeeping, budgeting, and administrative needs of the organization. Responsibilities may include: assist with financial management operations; learn accounting software; assist with accounts payable, account reconciliation, credit card purchases, and petty cash processing; help update budgeting & forecasting spreadsheets; assist with HR pape... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Curiously Stronger Performing Workshops

Mezzoid Voice Studio announces the Curiously Strong Performing Workshops for the developing singer, aimed at helping them enhance their presentation in auditions and performances. In these workshops, six (6) performers will work with studio owner Christine Thomas-O'Meally for 15 minutes each. Each workshop will be focused on a specific topic. Dates: February 12 * March 10 * May 13 Location: Roland Park Community Center, 5802 Roland Avenue, Baltimore MD 21210 Time: 7-9pm.... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Visitor Experience

About The Shed: The Shed commissions original works of art, across all disciplines, for all audiences. From hip hop to classical music, painting and sculpture to literature, film to theater and dance, The Shed brings together leading and emerging artists and thinkers from all disciplines under one roof. The building-a remarkable movable structure designed by Diller Scofidio + Renfro in collaboration with Rockwell Group-physically transforms to support artists' most ambitious ideas. Committed t... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Development Director for Award Winning Company

JOB TITLE: Development Director DEPARTMENT: Fundraising / Development Job Type: Full Time 40+ hrs/ week, some evening and weekend availability required. Full health and benefits eligible. The Serenbe Playhouse seeks an incredibly motivated Development Director with excellent organizational, communication and logistical skills to join our team at an exciting time of accomplishment and growth. The Development Director is collaborative, innovative, o... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Programs, SPARC

Organization Founded in 1981 by Richmond actress Jeri Cutler-Voltz, SPARC (School of the Performing Arts in the Richmond Community) provides transformative performing arts education to more 3,000 students each year. Through SPARC's highly skilled teaching artists who intentionally integrate the arts with youth development principles, students discover their creativity and build critical learning and life skills that carry into adulthood. SPARC's mission is to profoundly influence young people's... (more)

Internships - Creative: Professional Apprenticeship

You're out of college, you're looking for that next step towards building your theatre career, but everything says you don't have enough experience for that position. Become an apprentice at Tipping Point Theatre and solve that issue! ABOUT We take on three apprentices each year and help them bridge the gap between educational and professional theatre. The program provides general experience in a professional setting and includes focused, hands-on experience in set build, stage management, ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Development Assistant, Special Events

The Public Theater is seeking a Development Assistant, Special Events who will report to the Manager, Special Events and be an integral member of the Special Events team which executes over 200 events a year including Opening Nights, the Annual Gala, cultivation dinners, cocktail receptions, and more. The Development Assistant, Special Events will provide support for the successful execution of all cultivation and fundraising events at The Public Theater including events during Shakespeare in t... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Community Engagement Artist, The Mobile Unit

The Public Theater is looking for an experienced Community Engagement Artist to join The Mobile Unit Spring Tour of 2020. A Community Engagement Artist will engage in an unique opportunity for the Mobile Unit to deepen its connection with New Yorkers through facilitated conversations and participatory activities with each audience. Every performance of the play will be followed by a facilitated post-show conversation during which community members are invited to share the ways they saw themselv... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Directing Fellows

Asolo Repertory Theatre in Sarasota, FL (LORT B Mainstage, LORT D Second Stage) seeks two Directing Fellows to serve as assistants to Asolo Rep's main stage directors for its 2020-21 season productions. The Fellowships begin mid-November 2020 and end in early April 2021. Primary duties include assisting the directors with all day-to-day rehearsal and performance responsibilities. Other projects include partnering with Stage Management to facilitate understudy rehearsals and collaborating with o... (more)

Internships - Creative: Stage Management, Dramaturgy & Casting, and Company Management

Asolo Repertory Theatre in Sarasota, FL (LORT B Mainstage, LORT D Second Stage) seeks applicants in areas of Stage Management, Dramaturgy & Casting, and Company Management for its 2020-2021 season Apprenticeships as part of its Career Development Program. Asolo Repertory Theatre's Career Development Program is designed to provide real world experience to recent college graduates to prepare them for a career in the arts and non-profit sectors. Training under the guidance of our exceptional s... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Company Manager

Hangar Theatre Company seeks Company Manager (2020 Season) The Company Manager is responsible for coordinating all travel and housing for the company. Additionally, the Company Manager coordinates local transportation, handles housing issues, creates welcome packets, and coordinates hospitality for the company of season artists. The Company Manager will supervise 2 Assistants and an Intern as supervisor of a 4-person company management team. The ideal candidate will be a highly organized a... (more)

: Foundations & Major Gifts Associate

Foundations & Major Gifts Associate The Opportunity Asolo Rep is seeking a Foundations & Major Gifts Associate to work with a dynamic team to achieve Asolo Rep's Community Income goals by securing funding from foundations, government, and other granting sources, as well as from individuals giving at the major donor level. This position will also play a key role in the $21 million Staging Our Future Capital & Endowment Campaign. Summary Asolo Rep's annual fund raises approximately $3... (more)

: Emcee/Awards Host for National Tour - Immediate Replacement

StarQuest International is a nationwide performing arts competition, touring to 60+ cities each year and delivering a truly unique experience to young performers. We are looking for motivated, positive, people-oriented leaders to join our touring Road Warrior team! What POSITIONS are we looking for? • Emcee/Awards Host: This position is for charismatic personalities who crave the opportunity to work as a team, inspire young artists, interact with people, and learn new tech skills. On stage... (more)

: Junior Lighting Designer

Focus Lighting, an award-winning architectural lighting design firm based in New York City, has an immediate opening for a full-time Junior Lighting Designer. This is an extraordinary opportunity for candidates who are intelligent, energetic, and creative, and who are eager to contribute to the creation of world-class architectural projects (see some of our work at www.focuslighting.com). Basic Requirements: · Four year degree required. · Theatrical Design, Architecture or Interior Desi... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Public Works Seasonal Community Coordinator

Public Works is a major initiative of The Public Theater that aims to restore and build community by connecting people through theater-both performing it and experiencing it-reminding us that we're all in this together. Working with partner organizations in all five boroughs, Public Works invites community members to take classes, attend performances, and join in the creation of ambitious works of participatory theater. It deliberately blurs the line between professional artists and community... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Summer 2020 Technical Positions & Assistant Stage Managers

Summer 2020 Technical Positions Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma is now seeking applicants for technical positions to join us for our 2020 Summer Season at Oklahoma City's Civic Center Music Hall. Season consists of Roald Dahl'S MATILDA, GREASE, and KINKY BOOTS. Onsite dates vary by position, but are ranged within May 25th and August 2nd. SCENERY POSITIONS Summer Assistant Technical Director Deck Supervisor Head Fly Supervisor Stage Carpenters (Multiple Positions Available) ELECTRICS P... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Director

Executive Director Full-time, salaried position beginning June 15, 2020 Application Deadline: February 15, 2020 Organization Overview The Phipps Center for the Arts (ThePhipps.org) offers exciting performances, engaging exhibitions, and inspiring classes in the performing and visual arts. It is a nonprofit 501(c) (3) corporation operating since 1983 in historic downtown Hudson, Wisconsin, on the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway, 20 miles east of Minneapolis/St. Paul. It produces co... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: 2050 ADMINISTRATIVE FELLOWSHIP

At New York Theatre Workshop (NYTW), we work relentlessly to empower visionary theatre-makers and bring their work to adventurous audiences through productions, artist workshops and educational programs. We nurture pioneering new writers like Hammaad Chaudry and Nathan Alan Davis alongside powerhouse playwrights like Amy Herzog and Ayad Akhtar. We engage inimitable auteur-directors like Rachel Chavkin and Sam Gold and give invaluable support to tremendous talents like Lileana Blain-Cruz in the e... (more)

: Associate Technical Director

About The Shed The Shed commissions original works of art, across all disciplines, for all audiences. From hip hop to classical music, painting and sculpture to literature, film to theater and dance, The Shed brings together leading and emerging artists and thinkers from all disciplines under one roof. The building-a remarkable movable structure designed by Diller Scofidio + Renfro in collaboration with Rockwell Group-physically transforms to support artists' most ambitious ideas. Committed to... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Technical Director

POSITION SUMMARY The TECHNICAL DIRECTOR is responsible for leading the technical and production management for STREB Inc., which includes the STREB Extreme Action Company, the STREB PopAction School, the España-STREB Trapeze Academy and STREB's Educational and Community Engagement programs on and off-site. Reporting to the Artistic Director, working closely with the Executive Director, and collaborating with the management team, the Technical Director will facilitate the day-to-day technical a... (more)





