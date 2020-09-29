International Jazzfestival Bern Returns With Live, In-Person Concerts

Artists include Cyrille Aimée, Monty Alexander, Stanley Jordan, Tom Harrell, Jon Faddis and more.

After much deliberation and preparation, the 45thAnnual International Jazzfestival Bern kicks off September 29, 2020 with live, in-person performances - featuring world-renowned artists Cyrille Aimée, Monty Alexander, Stanley Jordan, Tom Harrell, Jon Faddis and more - in Marian's Jazzroom. Student bands are scheduled each week in the Jazz Tent.

Held in Hotel Innere Enge in Bern, Switzerland, the festival is practicing strict Covid-19 guidelines to help assure the safety and well being of artists, audiences and staff. All artists travelling to the festival will be screened for Covid-19 prior to their arrival at the hotel and quarantined in their rooms, except during performances. All guests and staff must wear masks and all seating meets proper social distancing standards.

"We are grateful to Jacques Pitteloud, Swiss Ambassador, and Leo Kalberer, Head Consul, Swiss Embassy in Washington, for their assistance in arranging performance documents allowing musicians to come to Bern under these special circumstances," said Hans Zurbrügg, Founder/Producer, International Jazzfestival Bern. "Not only does the festival provide much-needed work for musicians, it also offers hope for a brighter future and shows the music industry a blueprint for another way to safely provide cultural entertainment for audiences."

Hotel Innere Enge, located at Engestrasse 54 in the heart of Bern, has been home to Marian's Jazzroom since 1992. Presenting world-class musicians in an inviting atmosphere, Marian's has gained a reputation as one of the world's leading Jazz clubs. Known as "The Jazz Hotel," the elegant venue also boasts a Jazz Tent and musician-themed rooms, which pay homage to Louis Armstrong, Dizzy Gillespie, Oscar Peterson, Clark Terry, Milt Hinton, George Wein, Louie Bellson, Lionel Hamilton, the Newport Jazz Festival and other Jazz greats.

"It is a unique opportunity during this world-wide crisis to be able to travel to work in another country and not be required to quarantine for two weeks," said Zurbrügg. "We have the advantage of the hotel, which has everything the musicians need, including luxurious rooms, fine dining and a world-class club."

Since most people have been sheltering in place for the past seven months, a major benefit will be the change in scenery. Zurbrügg says, "The bands will not be permitted to travel around our beautiful city to experience the cultural sights, shopping and other dining. Artists are aware of the individual travel risk during this challenging time; however, they and are looking forward to playing the festival even with these special quarantine regulations."

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You