International Contemporary Ensemble to Debut THE SHAPE OF FORGETTING at Roulette

The International Contemporary Ensemble returns to Roulette Intermedium on Wednesday, March 11, 2026 at 8:00 p.m. in The Shape of Forgetting, a celebration of the world premieres of this season's Call For___ Commission Program composers, highlighting the Ensemble's commitment to uplifting the emerging composers shaping new music today.

The Ensemble proudly presents world premieres by Camila Agosto and Lester St. Louis, whose works will be debuted alongside Paul Novak's seven dreams about my body, a 2025 BMI Composer Award winner. The artists explore themes of time, transformation and interconnectedness through their own distinct compositional voices. The program will also include Miniature by Shrish A. Jawadiwar and Epiglot by Ensemble member Erin Rogers.

Agosto's The Shape of Forgetting meditates on memory, identity, and release, imagining the soul shedding the layers of lived experience as it returns to a collective whole, and incorporates original and collaborative text that reflects our relationship with our deepest selves and the attachments we carry.

Inspired by trance and the translation of electronic processes into acoustic settings, St. Louis composes a sextet for violin, cello, French horn, clarinet, piano, and double bass, weaving multirhythmic layers and moving harmonic networks that mirror the simultaneity of lived experience. emphatically non cypher. lingers on the way subtle events briefly align before drifting apart again, like life unfolding on multiple scales at once.

Each year, two early-career artists are commissioned for a new work to be premiered by the Ensemble. The selected artists receive workshop and rehearsal opportunities with the Ensemble's musicians throughout the process, as well as mentorship and support for documentation. The Ensemble is proud to announce the next round of the Call for ____ Commission Program is now open, and they will be accepting applications until Friday, March 27, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. EST. Visit iceorg.org/call-for-2026 for more information.

Concert Information

The Shape of Forgetting: Call for ____ Commission Program World Premieres

Wednesday, March 11, 2026 | 8:00 PM

Roulette Intermedium | 509 Atlantic Avenue | Brooklyn, NY

Tickets: $25 advance; $30 doors; $20 Student/Senior (w/ ID, Senior 65+)

Link: https://roulette.org/event/international-contemporary-ensemble-the-shape-of-forgetting/

Program:

Lester St. Louis - emphatically non cypher. (*World Premiere, 2026)

Camila Agosto - The Shape of Forgetting (*World Premiere, 2026)

Paul Novak - seven dreams about my body (2024)

Shrish A. Jawadiwar: Miniature (2022)

Erin Rogers: Epiglot (2026)

Artists:

Alice Teyssier, voice, flute

Fay Victor, voice

Emmalie Tello, clarinet

Erin Rogers, saxophone

Nathan Davis, percussion

Erika Dohi, piano

Gabby Diaz, violin

Josh Modney, violin

Kyle Armbrust, viola

Mariel Roberts Musa, cello

Lizzie Burns double, bass