Interactive Family-Friendly Comedy SHOW UP, KIDS! is Coming to Rose Hill Montessori School

The performance will take place on March 30 At 11:00am.
Following capacity crowds and raves from NYC to Hollywood, the interactive family comedy "Show Up, Kids!” is offering a special performance for kids 2-6 (and their grownups) at Rose Hill Montessori School Sunday, March 30 at 11:00am.
This semi-improvised musical show puts a wildly comedic twist on the traditional kids’ show. When the main attraction doesn’t show up, the host enlists the help of the audience to control everything from plot to props, characters to costumes, and settings to sound in a one-of-a-kind, 45-minute laughfest. ALL TICKETS are $15.
Rose Hill Montessori School, 484 2nd Ave (at E 28th Street), New York, NY 10016. NOTE: Doors open at 10:30am and close at 11:00am. No refunds for latecomers.
Videos