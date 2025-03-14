Interactive Family-Friendly Comedy SHOW UP, KIDS! is Coming to Rose Hill Montessori School

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following capacity crowds and raves from NYC to Hollywood, the interactive family comedy "Show Up, Kids!” is offering a special performance for kids 2-6 (and their grownups) at Rose Hill Montessori School Sunday, March 30 at 11:00am.

This semi-improvised musical show puts a wildly comedic twist on the traditional kids’ show. When the main attraction doesn’t show up, the host enlists the help of the audience to control everything from plot to props, characters to costumes, and settings to sound in a one-of-a-kind, 45-minute laughfest. ALL TICKETS are $15.