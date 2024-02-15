Interactive DUNGEONS & DRAGONS Stage Show Will Arrive Off-Broadway This Spring

The first-ever officially licensed DUNGEONS & DRAGONS (D&D) live theatrical production, The Twenty-Sided Tavern, is coming to the stage this spring. Gather your party and experience the interactive theatrical adventure that has captivated critics and audiences worldwide, with previews starting at Stage 42 (422 W 42nd St) in New York City on Friday, April 19, 2024, and an official opening of Sunday, May 5, 2024.

Exclusive pre-sale tickets will be available starting February 29. Interested fans can sign up at thetwentysidedtavern.com for pre-sale access, general public on-sale begins Monday, March 4.

A global phenomenon and leader in cross-platform fantasy entertainment, D&D is the most popular tabletop roleplaying game (TTRPG) in the world, celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. As part of the festivities, producers David Carpenter (Slava’s SnowShow, PUFFS), Sarah Davis Reynolds, and David Andrew Laws of Curious Hedgehog, along with David Hutchinson and Nathan Brine of Showpath Entertainment (MONOPOLY Lifesized, The Paddington Bear Experience, The SpongeBob Musical) present an all-new, unique, and audience-engaging production that just might involve dungeons, possibly even dragons, and is guaranteed to be unlike anything you've ever experienced.

“As passionate gamers and D&D players, the partners at Curious Hedgehog set off on a quest to redefine what a live interactive experience can be. What started as a D&D-style RPG onstage with folding tables and a box of props has grown beyond our wildest imagination,” says David Carpenter. “From day one we forged a deep connection with gamers and non-gamers alike by bringing them a whole new type of experience by fans for fans. When David Hutchinson at Showpath and the Hasbro team approached us about this collaboration, it was a perfect match. Together we are taking experiential entertainment to the next level.”

At DUNGEONS & DRAGONS The Twenty-Sided Tavern, the audience is not just a viewer but the "fourth player," influencing key decisions via Gamiotics, a browser-based software that allows you to vote on where the story will go — what characters appear, what experiences they explore, and more. With a cast of five actors and over 30 playable characters, audiences will experience an expansive fantasy world set in the Forgotten Realms, and face riddles, puzzles, combat, and more, to help shape the story. Laughter will flow like ale and with the audience in full control and exciting reveals around every corner, no two shows are alike! For those seeking a more daring experience, there are opportunities to join the action onstage and test your strength (or dexterity, or wisdom, or charisma) through a variety of rollicking games, including trivia, charades, and the ever-popular Fantasy Beer Pong. Featuring behind-the-scenes talent from popular theatrical shows such as Dimension 20, Marvel’s Rogers: The Musical, Beavis and Butthead and more, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS The Twenty-Sided Tavern is the game you know and the experience you’ll love but bigger and better than ever.

Called “A sure-fire hit,” by the British Comedy Guide, and declared “fantastic fun… utterly excellent” by Broadway World, the original experience played sold-out engagements in Chicago, Pittsburgh, and at The Edinburgh Fringe Festival. The Chicago Tribune raved that the show is “a total blast, not least…due to the pleasure of being surrounded by so many kindred spirits.”

The worldwide growth and popularity of D&D has spawned a diverse array of immersive products, content, and experiences including a massive and passionate community of players, expansive maps, countless game guides, live events, streaming shows, an award-winning AAA video game, and a major motion picture – DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: Honor Among Thieves.

Casting is currently underway for this production. Experienced actors with a background in improv and a deep understanding of fantasy and D&D are encouraged to submit their portfolios for consideration. To learn more about casting, please visit the RWS Global Submission link HERE.

Previews begin April 19, 2024, and the quest officially launches on Sunday, May 5, 2024. Plans to launch a national tour are already under way. Tickets to DUNGEONS & DRAGONS The Twenty-Sided Tavern will go on sale via thetwentysidedtavern.com, telecharge.com, or by calling 800-447-7400. Adventurers curious to learn more can join the community via Discord.

Photo Credit: Amy Boyle