Interactive 3D Tour of LGBT Historic Sites Takes Visitors Inside the Historic Stonewall Inn and Eight Other NYC Locations
The NYC LGBT Historic Sites Project and CyArk have teamed up to create a 3D record and dynamic tour of NYC's LGBT history, focusing on nine different locations around the Stonewall National Monument -- including inside the iconic Stonewall Inn.
"This year marks the 50th Anniversary of the Christopher Street Liberation Day March, NYC's first-ever Pride march. Unfortunately, the realities of 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic prohibit our LGBTQ community from gathering in large numbers to celebrate," said Ken Lustbader, co-founder of the NYC LGBT Historic Sites project and narrator of the tour. "The 3D model created by CyArk, paired with our historic narrative, is a powerful tool for anyone, anywhere in the world, to connect viscerally to the sites that represent our history."
A high-resolution 3D model, captured by CyArk using photogrammetry and LIDAR, anchors the historical narrative which takes visitors to nine different locations that illuminate the events of the history-making 1969 Stonewall uprising and the activism that followed.
Take the 3D tour here!
