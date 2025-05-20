Industry Leaders Show Up to Support the Drama League Directors Project

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Under the leadership of Bonnie Comley, Bevin Ross, and Gabriel Stelian-Shanks, the 91st Annual Drama League Awards Luncheon transformed the Ziegfeld Ballroom into a vibrant tribute to the power and artistry of live theater. This iconic event, a mainstay of the Broadway and Off-Broadway calendar, once again honored the past season's most compelling productions and performancesâ€”an affirmation of theaterâ€™s enduring role in American culture.

What sets the Drama League Awards apart is their unique democratic spirit: winners are chosen by thousands of passionate theatergoers and Drama League members across the country, not just industry insiders. This yearâ€™s ceremony followed a particularly competitive season, brimming with creativity, innovation, and groundbreaking performances.

Hosted by the ever-charismatic Frank DiLella, the luncheon was a joyful gathering of artists, patrons, and industry leaders. Drama League Board President Bonnie Comley and Darin Oduyoye served as co-chairs of the event, which featured heartfelt reflections, joyous reunions, and enthusiastic support for the next generation of theatrical talent.

A highlight of the afternoon was the introduction of the 2025 Directors Project Fellows by Artistic Director Gabriel Stelaina Shanks. This renowned program continues to launch the careers of visionary new directors. The 2025 cohortâ€”Melissa Mowry, Emily Moler, Fran de Leon, Catalina BeltrÃ¡n, Keng S. Meateanuwat, Imani Mitchell, Yojiro Ichikawa, ZoÃ« Adams, Aileen Wen McGroddy, Nathaniel P. Claridad, Irvin Mason Jr., and Danica Selemâ€”was celebrated onstage and warmly welcomed by an audience filled with Drama League alumni.

Drama League Directors Project alumni have directed almost one-third of the shows on Broadway every season for the past ten years. Directors Project alumni in attendance included Alex Timbers, Lear deBessonet, Sam Gold, Whitney White, Danya Taymor, Danny Sharron, Knud Adams, and Andrew Coopman.

Board members in attendance served as ambassadors for the organizationâ€™s expanding programs and mission. The current Drama League Board includes Jonathan Lonner, Townsend Teague, Kumiko Yoshii, Sarah Hutton, Fred Siegel, Stan Ponte, Mary Jain, Irene Gandy, Paula Kaminsky Davis, Trish Chambers, Una Jackman, Elena Araoz, Estefania Fadul, Arthur Pober, Gwynn MacDonald, and Jennifer Johnson-Blalock.

This yearâ€™s Drama League luncheon was made possible through the generous support of numerous theater champions and corporate sponsors: J.P. Morgan, BroadwayHD, Death Becomes Her/Universal Theatrical Group, Robert Greenblatt and Neil Meron (Producers of SMASH), Darin Oduyoye, Oh, Mary!, Audible, Boop! The Musical, BRAN CASTLE, Buena Vista Social Club, Creative Artists Agency, Creative Partners Productions, Dead Outlaw, Good Night, and Good Luck, Mary Jain, Una Jackman / TALU Productions, John Gore Organization, John Proctor is the Villain, Paula Kaminsky Davis, The Last Five Years, Lincoln Center Theater, Maybe Happy Ending, Glitzy Finale LP / Operation Mincemeat, Nederlander Organization, Stan Ponte, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, The Public Theater, Purpose / David Stone, RB Theatricals, Roundabout Theatre Company, Frederic J. and Barby K. Siegel, WJP / Seaview, Women's Independent Producer Network, Burnt Umber Productions, City National Bank, Trish Chambers, FineWomen Productions, Gypsy, Stewart F. Lane, New York Theatre Workshop, No Guarantees Productions, Perelman Performing Arts Center (PAC NYC), The Picture of Dorian Gray, Second Stage Theater, The Shubert Organization, Teague Theatrical Group, Ticketmaster, and WME.

As the Drama League enters its 91st year, the organization remains steadfast in its mission to nurture the next generation of theater artists and to celebrate the achievements of those shaping the American stage today. Funds raised from the Luncheon directly support The Drama Leagueâ€™s acclaimed directing initiatives, including career development programs, fellowships, and artistic residencies for emerging directors nationwide.

For the full list of 2025 Drama League Awards nominees and more on the Leagueâ€™s year-round programs, visitÂ www.DramaLeague.org.

Photos byÂ Catalin Media, Valerie Terranova, Rebecca J. Michelson, and Jillian Nelson

Ayaka Shimada, Gianna DiPasquale, Valentina Berger, Sarah Hutton, Marla Ostroff, Ashley Dinges, Micah Frank, Anne Gordon, Robert Fleskes & Sara Scholnick

BroadwayHD's McLean Mills, Stewart F. Lane, Ashley Statfeld, Melissa Farber & Wally SedgewickÂ

Darin Oduyoye & Sarah Hutton

Fred Siegel, Norbert Leo Butts, and guests...

Greg Nobile, Bee Carrozzini, Emily Bergquist & Steven Tartick

Jason Laks, Sarah Hutton, Julio Peterson, Eric Schwartz, David Andrews, Â Paul Dâ€™Antonio, Â Micah Hollingsworth & Jennifer Costello

Joseph & Tania Guarneri, Mary Jain, Tom Topousis, Kathy Stellerine, Valerie Shandlay, Kendra Jain, Kelsey Jain, Ashwin Kishen & Helen O'RourkeÂ

Kate Navin and Audible guests...

Lauren Reid, Bonnie Comley, Bevin Ross & Sarah HuttonÂ

Margarita Picone, Kristen Chambers, Stephanie Zambo, Kristyn Day, Leon McCamery, Marsi Gardiner, Eric Gardiner, Jack Hempling & Peter Kenny

Mark Carleton & Brisa Carleton

Marla Ofstroff & Lauren Reid

Michael Valdes, Sergio Truilo, Kari Nettles & Stan Ponte

Sally Bakewell, David Hollerith, Jerry Ferguson, Jamie Atkinson, Claire Atkinson, Alicia Everett, Alex Saeedy, Colin Heywood, Joe Evangelisti & Leslie Picker

Sarah Hutton & Julio Peterson

Townsend Teague & Leisl Lar