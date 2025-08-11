Theater Luminaries Shine at East Hampton Authors Night

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Saturday, August 9, 2025, the East Hampton Library hosted its 21st Annual Authors Night fundraiser. This event once again proved why it is known as the “Premier Literary Event of the Hamptons.” The evening drew 100 distinguished authors spanning genres from fiction to memoir, with a notable contingent from the world of theater, blending stagecraft with storytelling for an enthusiastic crowd.

Broadway producer, theater historian, and author Stewart F. Lane brought decades of theatrical insight to the literary table with his latest book, It Happened at the Palace. Known as “Mr. Broadway,” Lane’s works capture the history, personalities, and behind-the-scenes magic of New York theater. James L. Nederlander wrote the forward for It Happened At The Palace. Lane co-owns The Palace Theater with The Nederlander Organizaiton which is owned by James L. Nederlander. Guests lined up to hear Lane’s stories and gain an insider’s view of the art form of theater and its enduring cultural influence.

Tony Award–winning actress Kelly Bishop, beloved for her iconic roles in A Chorus Line, Six Degrees of Separation, and television’s Gilmore Girls, greeted fans warmly while signing copies of her memoir, The Third Gilmore Girl. The book offered candid and engaging reflections on her journey through Broadway, Hollywood, and beyond, making her a favorite among attendees who came for both her artistry and authenticity.

Also in attendance was Christie Brinkley, whose career includes her Broadway turn as Roxie Hart in Chicago. She signed copies of her book Uptown Girl, which weaves together stories of her modeling career, stage appearances, and personal life. Brinkley’s gracious presence reminded guests of her ability to reinvent herself across industries — from the runway to the stage to the written word.

In addition, adding a touch of Hollywood flare, Griffin Dunne charmed visitors while signing The Friday Afternoon Club. His memoir interlaced personal history with stories of creative collaboration, offering a blend of humor, candor, and behind-the-scenes revelations that captivates readers.

Joining the lineup was Barry Avrich, a celebrated producer, director, and author whose career spans both stage and screen. At Authors Night, Avrich signed copies of his latest book, The Devil Wears Rothko, which offers his insider perspective. Avrich’s Broadway marketing credits include Fosse, Show Boat, Ragtime, Kiss of the Spider Woman, Parade, Candide, and 42nd Street. As a director, he has brought 18 stage-to-screen productions to life, including The Tempest with Christopher Plummer, Three Tall Women, Hamlet, and Jackie Mason: The Ultimate Jew. His presence at the event underscored the powerful intersection of live theater and storytelling on the page.

The evening began at 5 p.m. with the Authors Reception under a grand white tent, where guests enjoyed wine, hors d’oeuvres, and personal conversations with the authors while purchasing books to be signed and inscribed. At 8 p.m., the festivities continued with intimate dinner parties in private homes, each hosted in honor of one or more attending writers. For lovers of both literature and theater, this year’s Authors Night was more than a gathering — it was a celebration of artistry across mediums! Under the summer Hamptons sky, stage and page met in perfect harmony, leaving guests inspired and eager for next year’s chapter!

For more information on events at the East Hampton Library, go here: https://easthamptonlibrary.org/calendar/ Photos by Author

Barry Avrich