2025 Living Landmarks are Broadway and Arts Superstars!

Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley

performing at the Living Landmarks Gala

with host Stephen Lash

On November 5, 2025, The New York Landmarks Conservancy recognized New Yorkers who have made outstanding contributions to the City and honored them as Living Landmarks at its recent gala. This year, all the honorees have strong ties to the arts and included; Stephen Berger (Metropolitan Opera Board Member), Bonnie Comley (BroadwayHD founder and Drama League President), Stewart F. Lane (co-owner of the Palace Theater), Aerin Lauder (Trustee of the Metropolitan Museum of Art), Kenneth Lonergan (Golden Globe, Tony, Pulitzer Prize nominee), Mark Ruffalo (Oscar and Tony Award Nominated Actor), Cynthia Wainwright (Roundabout Theater Board Member), and Darren Walker (Lincoln Center Board Member).

Living Landmarks honorees are dedicated New Yorkers who help preserve the City in their own special ways. Whether business leaders, Broadway stars, philanthropists, artists, or elected officials, “Living Landmarks” recognize the importance of preserving what makes New York, “New York.”

The New York Conservancy’s President, Peg Breen, Board Chair, Lloyd P. Zuckerberg, and host Stephen Lash welcomed a sold-out crowd to the Plaza Hotel for a black tie reception followed by presentations and dinner in the ballroom. The gala kicked off with Bonnie Comley and Stewart F. Lane singing an a cappella version of Mel Brooks' "I Wanna Be A Producer," followed by heartfelt speeches from the honorees and beautifully crafted video tributes highlighting their contributions to the city.

Previously, Living Landmarks Inductees included: Leonard Lauder, Robert Wankel, Elizabeth Stribling, Barbara Tober, Cindy Campbell, and DJ Kool Herc. The evening was supported by donations from the Broadway industry in honor of the 2025 honorees from The Nederlander Organization, The John Gore Organization, The Shubert Organization, Cece and Lee Black, and Jill Furman, among others.

The New York Landmarks Conservancy is dedicated to preserving and protecting the iconic buildings and diverse neighborhoods that define New York City. The Landmarks Conservancy is the only private organization providing both financial and technical support for this effort. Since its founding in 1973, it has loaned or granted more than $62 million to help people save their homes and communities, including cultural, religious, and social institutions. These grants and loans have mobilized over $900 million in more than 2,200 renovation projects throughout New York, providing much-needed economic stimulus and supporting local jobs. No other organization is engaged in safeguarding the City’s architectural heritage in such a hands-on way. The Conservancy’s work generates employment, promotes tourism, and enhances the quality of life for all New Yorkers. For more information, visit: www.nylandmarks.org

Watch the video highlights produced by Gil Gilbert https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=91VEkd1u42k

Photos by Noel Sutherland and James Salzano

Cindy Campbell & DJ Kool Herc

Elizabeth Stribling & Guy Robinson

Lloyd P. Zuckerberg, Peg Breen & Stephen Lash

Peg Breen

Robert Wankle & Jeff Daniel

Stephen Berger & Cynthia Wainwright

Stephen Berger, Stephen Lash & Cynthia Wainwright