3C Theatre Management Launches With New Team

3C Theatre Management & Consulting, the in-house team behind Perfect Crime, New York’s longest running play, as well as many other projects at The Theater Center, announced their new lineup of consultants. Composed of management, marketing, social media, and public relations specialists with over 50 years of combined experience, 3C offers both first-time and experienced theatremakers “producing packages” tailored to each individual need, from full general management encompassing all areas of theater production to education and support for self-producers. To schedule a free 15-minute consultation call, please click here.

The team behind 3C includes Catherine Russell, Bradley Bemboom, Jeffrey Schmelkin, Arielle Zaytsev, and Sarah Jae Leiber.

Catherine Russell is the General Manager of the longest running play in NYC history – Perfect Crime. She has been a general manager, producer, theater builder and actress in NYC since 1980. In 1991 she renovated a strip club at 46th St and Broadway (now the American Eagle store) where Perfect Crime ran for 13 years and in 2005 transformed 20,000 square feet of raw space into The Snapple Theater Center at 50th St and Broadway and securing the first commercial Off-Broadway sponsorship with Snapple. The Theater Center is home to the Jerry Orbach Theater where long running shows like the revival of The Fantasticks (11 years), The Office! A Musical Parody (6 years), and Friends! The Musical Parody (5 years) have played since 2006, as well as the Anne L. Bernstein Theater where Perfect Crime will celebrate its 39th anniversary in April 0f 2026. She is a strong believer in creating an affordable Off-Broadway producing model by creating your own opportunities and learning about every aspect of producing in order to keep shows running and profitable.

Bradley Bemboom currently serves as the in-house Casting Director for all main stage productions at The Theater Center. His first casting session started around the same time by wrangling up the neighborhood kids to do Ice Capades on his back yard ice skating rink. He casts and maintains all the shows at the Theater Center (over 40 roles) as well as many other Off-Broadway productions and he excels at finding and developing new talent.

Jeffrey Schmelkin earned his Master’s in Business of the Performing Arts with a concentration in Theatrical Marketing from New York University. He works in-house at The Theater Center and is the founder of JEST Marketing, a theatrical marketing agency specializing in strategic campaign development for Off-Broadway productions. Through JEST, he also partners with independent producers and Off-Broadway companies as a marketing consultant to drive ticket sales, increase visibility, and strengthen audience engagement.

Jeffrey’s marketing approach is rooted in data-informed strategy, prioritizing efficiency, clarity, and measurable impact. With a detailed understanding of Off-Broadway budget constraints, he leverages real-time analytics and audience insights to reach the right buyers at the right moments. While utilizing the full marketing mix, he believes a deep understanding of audience behavior is just as essential as strong creative, media, and messaging decisions.

Arielle Zaytsev is a NYC-based social media manager specializing in helping brands shine online, especially within the Performing Arts, and currently serves as the in-house social media manager at The Theater Center. She has run social media for a wide range of Off-Broadway productions including DIVERSION, Sulfur Bottom, Sober Songs, Perfect Crime, and the hit parody musicals (The Office!, Friends!, and Singfeld!), as well as concerts, variety shows, and Off-Off-Broadway projects.Arielle stays ahead of the latest trends, ensuring every digital presence she manages feels fresh, engaging, and true to the spirit of the show.

Sarah Jae Leiber is a publicist, playwright, and critic. She has nearly a decade of experience working in theatre marketing, communications, editorial, and PR at The Theater Center, Actors Theatre of Louisville, BroadwayWorld, National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene, Michelle Tabnick PR, and more.

The Theater Center, the only Off-Broadway venue with a Broadway address, is in New York's Theater District. Since April 2005, it has offered Off-Broadway entertainment in a 20,000-square-foot complex featuring two theaters and rehearsal spaces. Uniquely, we provide Live AI Translation in over 50 languages. Hosting a variety of productions, acting classes, and events, The Theater Center features the Anne L. Bernstein Theater with Perfect Crime, New York's longest-running play, and the Jerry Orbach Theater with shows like The Office! A Musical Parody, Friends! A Musical Parody, and Singfeld! A Musical About Nothing.





