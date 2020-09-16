Immediate Release: New Service Offers Playwrights Immersive Experience From 'Script To Stage'
Registration is now open for the fee-based service and runs through October 2nd.
Script to Stage,a new service benefiting playwrights who long to see their scripts come to fruition will begin October 5th; registration opens September 16th.
The eight-week immersive experience is the brainchild of Mixing It Up Productions, who made the announcement today.Script to Stage offers playwrights a first-hand opportunity to receive professional guidance for their unpublished script - taking the writer through the entire process from script development to staged-reading. Registration is now open for the fee-based service and runs through October 2nd. To register visit REGISTRATION.
Originally planned as a physical on-site service based in New York City, the pandemic has forced Mixing It Up Productions to pivot virtually.Script to Stage is an eight-week virtual program where playwrights from the United States and Canada can further develop their scripts. TheScript to Stageconcept provides playwrights' invaluable individual attention from dramaturg to director, culminating in selection of and working with a creative team of actors for a staged-reading of their script. The final week offers participants constructive feedback along with a recording of the performance and a package of resource materials. For the full list of benefits visit the company's website:Script to Stage.
"The plight of many playwrights is never having their scripts performed, which is counterintuitive to their objective. We want to change that plight by making their intentions realized in a staged-reading," explains Fred Rohan-Vargas, founder and executive producer of Mixing it Up Productions.
"We accept every enrollment without prejudice," says Rohan-Vargas. "It doesn't matter what your politics or ideologies are. "We're all about the craft and inclusion."
The only caveat for playwrights is that the scripts must be non-musical in format. The company's program will begin on October 5thand run through December 4th(Thanksgiving week is dark). Playwrights can begin to register on September 16th.
Mixing It Up Productionsis a multimedia entertainment company providing professional services in development, production, and intellectual property licensing in theatre, music, and digital media. Fred Rohan-Vargas is an Off-Broadway producer (Money Talks), Broadway partner/investorThe Lightning Thief), playwright, and songwriter who strives to offer creative talent assistance no matter what stage writers are in their career.
