Idina Menzel's Newest Album, IDINA: LIVE, Will Be Released October 5th

Tony Award-winning actress, singer and performer Idina Menzel is set to release her upcoming album, idina: live, on October 5. The two-disc album was recorded live on the final nights of her 2017 World Tour. The record is available for pre-order tomorrow Friday, September 7 and includes an immediate download of Menzel's studio version of "Bridge Over Troubled Water." The track will also be available for streaming on all digital platforms tomorrow.

Additionally, Menzel will join Josh Groban on a North American tour this fall that includes stops in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, Washington D.C. and more-see full tour details below.

idina:live captures Menzel's power and emotion as a live performer as well as the special relationship she has with her fans. From Rent's "Seasons Of Love" to Wicked's "Defying Gravity" and Frozen's "Let It Go," this record is a collection of her most iconic songs performed live.

Menzel's prolific recording career includes multiple cast albums and solo albums: Still I Can't Be Still, Here, I Stand, Barefoot at the Symphony and her latest, 2016's idina., produced by Eric Rosse (Tori Amos, Sara Bareilles) and Greg Wells (Katy Perry, OneRepublic). Her 2014 release, Holiday Wishes, a Christmas album produced by Grammy Award-winner Walter Afanasieff (Barbra Streisand, Celine Dion, Mariah Carey), was met with rave reviews. It debuted at #1 on Billboard's Holiday Albums chart and broke the Top 10 on Billboard's Top 200 Album Chart. Menzel received the Breakthrough Artist of the Year Award at Billboard's annual Women in Music event and recently completed a worldwide tour that included Asia, the UK and North America. Menzel also sang the National Anthem at Super Bowl XLIX.

Menzel has a diverse career that traverses stage, film, television and music. Her voice can be heard as 'Elsa' in Disney's Oscar-winning Frozen. The film's song "Let It Go," voiced by Menzel, became an instant international phenomenon, winning an Oscar for Best Original Song at the 86th Academy Awards, where Menzel also performed. It also earned the Grammy Award for Best Song Written for Visual Media. Her film credits include Disney's Enchanted, opposite Susan Sarandon, Patrick Dempsey and Amy Adams; Chris Columbus' film version of Rent; and Robert Towne's Ask the Dust, alongside Salma Hayek and Colin Farrell. On television, Menzel appeared on Fox's "Glee," Lifetime's remake of Beaches as well as CBS's "Undercover Boss."

Idina Menzel reached superstardom on Broadway with her Tony Award-winning performance as Elphaba in the blockbuster Wicked and in her Tony-nominated role as Maureen in the Pulitzer Prize-winning Rent. She also starred in the original Broadway production If/Then, for which she earned her third Tony nomination, and in Michael John LaChiusa's musical, See What I Wanna See, at The Public Theater, directed by Ted Sperling. Most recently she starred Off Broadway in Joshua Harmon's Skintight.

IDINA: LIVE TRACK LIST

Disc 1:

1. Queen of Swords

2. Small World

3. Seasons of Love

4. It's Good To be Back in Vegas!*

5. Don't Rain on My Parade

6. Cello & Keys*

7. Everybody Knows

8. Cake/Black Dog (Medley)

9. I'm Not That Girl

10. Perfect Story

11. Wind Beneath My Wings

12. Defying Gravity

13. I Do

14. Bridge Over Troubled Water

Disc 2:

1. Rock Steady

2. I Sang At Your Mom's Wedding?*

3. No Day But Today

4. Dear Prudence/Do You Want To Build A Snowman (Medley)

5. Thank You To The Band*

6. For Good

7. Let It Go

8. Every Time We Say Goodbye/ I'll Be Seeing You (Medley)

9. Sawubona*

10. I See You

11. Bridge Over Troubled Water (Studio Version) Bonus Track

* Interludes

Josh Groban & Idina Menzel LIVE

October 18-Duluth, GA-Infinite Energy Center

October 19-Nashville, TN-Bridgestone Arena

October 23-Houston, TX-Toyota Center

October 24-Dallas, TX-American Airlines Center

October 26-Phoenix, AZ-Talking Stick Resort Arena

October 27-Inglewood, CA-The Forum

October 29-Salt Lake City, UT-Vivint Smart Home Arena

October 30-Denver, CO-Pepsi Center

November 2-St. Paul, MN-Xcel Energy Center

November 3-Milwaukee, WI-Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center

November 6-Chicago, IL-United Center

November 7-Detroit, MI-Little Caesars Arena

November 9-Boston, MA-TD Garden

November 12-Philadelphia, PA-Wells Fargo Center

November 13-Rochester, NY-Blue Cross Arena

November 15-Washington, D.C.-Capital One Arena

November 16-Pittsburgh, PA-PPG Paints Arena

November 18-New York, NY-Madison Square Garden

