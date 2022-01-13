Idina Menzel and Sister Cara Mentzel Team Up on Children's Book, 'Loud Mouse'

On September 27, 2022, Disney Hyperion will release 'Loud Mouse'- a children's book from teacher and writer Cara Mentzel and her sister, Tony winner Idina Menzel.

The sisters previously collaborated on a memoir in 2017- Voice Lessons: A Sisters Story.

The 48-page picture book is all about a little mouse finding her big voice. Dee loves to sing. She sings during her morning yoga. She even sings while practicing her math facts. She usually sings to herself. But when her teacher asks everyone to share something with the class, Dee knows just what to bring: a song. And as Dee sings la, la, la, la, LOUDly in front of her class for the first time, something extraordinary happens...

Complete with gorgeous illustrations and filled with humor and heart, Loud Mouse is a clever tale about learning that sometimes your best self is big, brave, and yes, loud.

Click here to pre-order today!