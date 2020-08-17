LOA LIVE airs Wednesday, August 26, 2020, 5:30 to 6:30 pm EST

LOA LIVE: Library of America Online Presentations presents It's a New World, Golde: Classic American Musicals in the 21st Century, Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 5:30 to 6:30 pm EST via Zoom.

New productions are reassessing and updating great Golden Age Broadway musicals like Oklahoma!, South Pacific, and My Fair Lady to reflect contemporary aspirations for American society. Are these new interpretations departing from or reviving their original spirit and meaning? Join Laurence Maslon, NYU arts professor and editor of Library of America's American Musicals; Tazewell Thompson, librettist (Blue) and director (Porgy and Bess); and Ted Chapin, president of the Rodgers and Hammerstein Organization, for behind-the-scenes stories and conversation about the present and future of a great American art form.

Admission is free, but reservation is required. Reservations: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/its-a-new-world-golde-classic-american-musicals-in-the-21st-century-registration-114574381058?aff=bww

