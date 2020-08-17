IT'S A NEW WORLD, GOLDE: Classic American Musicals in the 21st Century
LOA LIVE airs Wednesday, August 26, 2020, 5:30 to 6:30 pm EST
LOA LIVE: Library of America Online Presentations presents It's a New World, Golde: Classic American Musicals in the 21st Century, Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 5:30 to 6:30 pm EST via Zoom.
New productions are reassessing and updating great Golden Age Broadway musicals like Oklahoma!, South Pacific, and My Fair Lady to reflect contemporary aspirations for American society. Are these new interpretations departing from or reviving their original spirit and meaning? Join Laurence Maslon, NYU arts professor and editor of Library of America's American Musicals; Tazewell Thompson, librettist (Blue) and director (Porgy and Bess); and Ted Chapin, president of the Rodgers and Hammerstein Organization, for behind-the-scenes stories and conversation about the present and future of a great American art form.
Admission is free, but reservation is required. Reservations: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/its-a-new-world-golde-classic-american-musicals-in-the-21st-century-registration-114574381058?aff=bww
More Hot Stories For You
-
Tony Award-Winning Lighting Designer Howell Binkley Has Passed Away
Tony Award-winning lighting designer, Howell Binkley, has passed away after a battle with lung cancer. Binkley is currently represented on Broadway by...
VIDEO: Check Out a Clip of Jonathan Groff Singing 'Grow for Me' From LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
Little Shop of Horrors has released a snippet on Twitter of Jonathan Groff singing Grow for Me! ...
Governor Andrew Cuomo Announces That Museums and Cultural Institutions Can Open in New York City Beginning August 24
Andrew Cuomo has announced that museums and cultural institutions will be allowed to open in New York City starting on August 24....
Photo Flash: Rob McClure, Dee Roscioli, Charl Brown and More Reunite in Times Square to Pay Tribute to Theatre
The Ensemblist brought together the Broadway community, reuniting performers in Times Square (socially distanced) in a moving tribute to theatre. ...
Karen Olivo, Sierra Boggess, & Jeremy Jordan Will Join The Seth Concert Series
Producer Mark Cortale announced today that award-winning stars of the stage and screen Karen Olivo, Sierra Boggess, and returning by popular demand Je...
Broadway Jukebox: 70 Songs for a Trip Around the World
We've collected 70 of our favorite showtunes about places- from local destinations like St. Louis and Santa Fe, to international locales like Buenos A...