The 2014 film adaptation of "Into the Woods" is now streaming on Disney Plus!

"Into the Woods" is a modern twist on the beloved Brothers Grimm fairy tales, intertwining the plots of a few choice stories and exploring the consequences of the characters' wishes and quests.

This humorous and heartfelt musical follows the classic tales of Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack and the Beanstalk, and Rapunzel-all tied together by an original story involving a baker and his wife, their wish to begin a family and their interaction with the witch who has put a curse on them.

The movie was directed by Rob Marshall and features a star-studded cast, including Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, James Corden, Anna Kendrick, Chris Pine, Tracey Ullman, Christine Baranski, Lilla Crawford, Daniel Huttlestone, Mackenzie Mauzy, Billy Magnussen and Johnny Depp.

"Into the Woods" is based on the 1986 musical of the same name from Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine. The original Broadway production was nominated for ten Tony awards, winning three.

Watch the trailer for the film here, and stream the movie on Disney Plus here:

Photo Credit: Disney Plus