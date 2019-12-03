INTERNET EXPLORERS: INFLUENCERS Comes To Caveat
After a sold-out Twitter show in November, featuring Eve Peyser (New York Times, Vice, and New York Magazine), Shoshana Wodinsky (Adweek), Ryan Broderick (Buzzfeed), and Nathan Allebach (@steak_umm), Internet Explorers takes on the mystifying world of influencers on December 20, with a lineup soon to be announced.
Internet Explorers, a monthly comedy show hosted by Mark Vigeant at Caveat, investigates tech trends, wins, and foibles with the help of comedians and industry professionals alike. This month, Mark turns his attention to influencers - who are they? What do they do? Are they the hardest workers in the "gig economy?" Could they be influencing our lives more than we ever could have imagined?? As always, he'll be joined by his bffs Sam Reece and Rollie Williams, with live music by Darren Solomon.
The entire event will be available to watch simultaneously on the Web, and for free, on Mark's YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/markvigeant. Those watching from home are encouraged to interact with Sam Reece, the event's live-stream moderator. Highlights from previous shows are available at https://www.twitch.tv/markvigeant/videos and https://www.youtube.com/markvigeant.
Additionally, check out Mark's "Extremely on YouTube" series, in which he explores platform-specific phenomena like channel types, vlogging, how-to videos, and trends like mukbang.
Mark Vigeant is a comedian who uses comedy to explore and demystify technology - Internet Explorers is his monthly live show where he takes sold-out houses (and thousands of live-streamers on Twitch) deep into a corner of the World Wide Web with comedians and Internet Experts to learn and laugh about everything from memes, Artificial Intelligence, and e-commerce to online dating, hacking, and the dark web.
Mark is joined each month by some of New York's most brilliant comedians from Comedy Central, SNL, and UCB; and technology experts from The New York Times, Buzzfeed, and The Atlantic.
Mark is additionally joined by composer Darren Solomon ("the band"), Rollie Williams ("the sidekick"), and Sam Reece ("the moderator").
Internet Explorers: "Influencers" will take place on December 20, 2019 at Caveat (21A Clinton Street). Doors open at 6:30pm and the show begins at 7:00pm. Tickets are $10 in advance and can be purchased at the door for $12.
Tickets can be purchased online at the link below: https://www.caveat.nyc/event/internet-explorers-influencers-12-20-2019
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Jennifer Garner had 'zero chill' when she got a surprise phone call from someone she admires very much, actress Julie Andrews.... (read more)
Photo Flash: Check Out All New Photos From THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
Ahead of next weekend's television premiere, The SpongeBob Musical has released all new production photos!... (read more)
BEETLEJUICE Breaks Winter Garden Box Office Record
BEETLEJUICE, presented by Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures (Mark Kaufman) and Langley Park Productions (Kevin McCormick), announced Beetlejuice broke the... (read more)
All the Broadway Tickets You Can Buy for $39 (or Less!) on Cyber Monday
No, this is not a drill. We've got deals on 18 (count 'em!) Broadway shows this Cyber Monday. From mega-hits like 'Mean Girls' and 'Come From Away' to... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch the Cast of Broadway-Bound WEST SIDE STORY in Rehearsals!
Something great is coming! Rehearsals are currently underway for this season's Broadway revival of the classic musical West Side Story, directed by To... (read more)
Broadway's TINA Breaks All-Time Box Office Record at Lunt-Fontanne Theatre
Broadway's TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL shattered the all-time box office record at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street) for the week en... (read more)