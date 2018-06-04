Social Analysis

INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - June 4th - FROZEN and THREE TALL WOMEN Top Growth!

Jun. 4, 2018  

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions.

Check out our exclusive Broadway show data and growth tracking chart, presented in the same format as our weekly Broadway Grosses, here.

Total Growth
Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were Frozen (13.13%), Carousel (4.36%), Mean Girls (3.75%), My Fair Lady (2.24%) and Beautiful (2.21%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were Three Tall Women (5.91%), The Iceman Cometh (3.57%), Angels in America (3.37%), Cursed Child (3.14%) and Saint Joan (0.35%).

Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were Cursed Child (+35,213), Frozen (+26,922), Hamilton (+1,252), Aladdin (+881) and Mean Girls (+573).


The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-178), Rocktopia (-1), Play That Goes Wrong (+10) and Children Of A Lesser God (+13).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were Frozen (+329,148), The Lion King (+13,796), Dear Evan Hansen (+6,417), Waitress(+6,204) and Hamilton (+1,884).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were Cursed Child (-43,749), The Phantom of the Opera (-19,091), Aladdin (-11,145), Wicked(-3,753) and The Band's Visit (-1,234).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were Hamilton (+1,119), Cursed Child (+1,080), Summer (+1,068), Mean Girls (+1,053) and Spongebob (+883).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were Hamilton (+994), The Lion King (+866), Mean Girls (+798), Dear Evan Hansen (+558) and Frozen (+451).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-224), School of Rock (-19), and Children Of A Lesser God (+3).

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were Mean Girls (+4,689), Hamilton (+2,393), Dear Evan Hansen (+2,203), Frozen (+1,540) and Waitress (+1,476).

The shows with the least growth were Kinky Boots (-86), Play That Goes Wrong (+9) and Children Of A Lesser God (+11).

In this section each week we'll visualize the last 50 tweets from the top growing play and musical, with more frequently repeated terms being largest and least used terms being smallest.

Top Musical - Frozen

Top Play - Three Tall Women

