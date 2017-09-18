INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 9/18

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 9/17/2017.

The new Broadway production of Hello, Dolly! starring Bette Midler is making headlines yet again as it breaks its own box office records with the highest weekly gross in the history of both the Shubert Theatre (225 West 44th Street) and The Shubert Organization. The final gross of $2,322,113.74, over eight performances, marks the fourth time Hello, Dolly! has broken The Shubert Organization's all-time record and the sixth time the show has set the box office record at the Shubert Theatre. Additionally, the production holds the record for the largest pre-performance advance sale in Broadway history.

This week, 28 shows played on Broadway, with 238,136 tickets sold and a total gross of $26,613,188. The average ticket price was $111.76.

This was up the number of shows as last week and up 4 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was up 8.05%. Versus last year, attendance was up 7.50%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 12.74% vs. last week and up 20.02% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $111.76 is up $4.65 compared to last week and up $11.66 compared to last year.



Top 5 by This Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 ($303,106), THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER ($308,614), 1984 ($313,797), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($335,893), PRINCE OF BROADWAY ($387,395)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross









Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY ($-25,099), HAMILTON ($-21,358), DEAR EVAN HANSEN ($-13,598), PRINCE OF BROADWAY ($7,491), THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER ($16,702)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER ($53.32), 1984 ($63.78), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($66.72), A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 ($75.14), MISS SAIGON ($75.48)





Top 5 by Gross % of Potential



Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential

THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER (39.66%), 1984 (40.5%), A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 (42.85%), SCHOOL OF ROCK (46.85%), WAR PAINT (48.84%)





Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

1984 (63.4%), A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 (65.1%), SCHOOL OF ROCK (70.7%), THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER (71.8%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (73.7%)





Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

THE LION KING (-34), DEAR EVAN HANSEN (-17),



