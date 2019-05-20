WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS

Industry Insight Weekly Grosses Analysis


INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 5/20

May. 20, 2019  

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 5/19/2019.

For the second week in a row HADESTOWN beat its previous best week ever grossing $1,127,838.

This week, 37 shows played on Broadway, with 310,574 tickets sold and a total gross of $35,092,350. The average ticket price was $112.99.

This was less than the number of shows as last week and up 2 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -1.83%. Versus last year, attendance was down -0.32%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -4.78% vs. last week and down -9.59% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $112.99 is down $-3.51 compared to last week and down $-11.58 compared to last year.


Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON $3,223,611
THE LION KING $2,108,608
WICKED $1,660,962
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD $1,610,208
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO $1,532,767


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
GARY: A SEQUEL TO TITUS ANDRONICUS ($264,914), FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE ($302,408), HILLARY AND CLINTON ($332,785), INK ($426,755), KING LEAR ($427,075)


Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA $111,921
HAMILTON $84,589
FROZEN $74,734
WICKED $72,528
ALADDIN $67,494


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
BURN THIS ($-177,919), TOOTSIE ($-97,502), WAITRESS ($-65,298), HILLARY AND CLINTON ($-62,954), KISS ME, KATE ($-47,317)


Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

HAMILTON $299.82
THE LION KING $156.31
HADESTOWN $151.53
DEAR EVAN HANSEN $151.03
NETWORK $140.29


Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
GARY: A SEQUEL TO TITUS ANDRONICUS ($49.98), FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE ($53.17), HILLARY AND CLINTON ($64.29), KING KONG ($70.48), BE MORE CHILL ($72.45)


Top 5 by Gross % of Potential

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD 133.05%
HAMILTON 117.19%
NETWORK 106.44%
HADESTOWN 103.09%
AIN'T TOO PROUD 101.32%


Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE (25.95%), GARY: A SEQUEL TO TITUS ANDRONICUS (30.57%), KING KONG (40.91%), HILLARY AND CLINTON (46.67%), KING LEAR (47.32%)


Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

THE BOOK OF MORMON 103.1%
NETWORK 101.9%
HAMILTON 101.7%
COME FROM AWAY 101.5%
OKLAHOMA! 101.4%


Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE (61.1%), KING KONG (61.2%), KING LEAR (63.8%), THE FERRYMAN (71.5%), HILLARY AND CLINTON (82.2%)


Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

FROZEN 1645
BE MORE CHILL 1219
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA 1072
THE PROM 938
WICKED 678


Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
BURN THIS (-1731), KING KONG (-547), KING LEAR (-328), HILLARY AND CLINTON (-285), TOOTSIE (-248)

That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..



Related Articles


14 DAYS TO GO - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: BE MORE CHILL or HADESTOWN for Best Musical...

Industry Classifieds

From This Author BWW Special



  • INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 5/20
  • What's Playing on Broadway: May 20-26, 2019
  • Global Roundup 5/17 - David Bowie's LAZARUS, HELLO DOLLY!, FLAMINGO KID and More!
  • Broadway Weekly Buying Guide, Presented by SeatGeek: May 16, 2019
  • INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 5/13; New High for HADESTWON
  • Global Roundup 5/10 - HUGH JACKMAN, 1776 on Broadway, AUGUST RUSH, and More!

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup