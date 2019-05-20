Industry Insight Weekly Grosses Analysis
INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 5/20
Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 5/19/2019.
For the second week in a row HADESTOWN beat its previous best week ever grossing $1,127,838.
This week, 37 shows played on Broadway, with 310,574 tickets sold and a total gross of $35,092,350. The average ticket price was $112.99.
This was less than the number of shows as last week and up 2 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -1.83%. Versus last year, attendance was down -0.32%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -4.78% vs. last week and down -9.59% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $112.99 is down $-3.51 compared to last week and down $-11.58 compared to last year.
Top 5 by This Week Gross
|HAMILTON
|$3,223,611
|THE LION KING
|$2,108,608
|WICKED
|$1,660,962
|TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
|$1,610,208
|HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO
|$1,532,767
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
GARY: A SEQUEL TO TITUS ANDRONICUS ($264,914), FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE ($302,408), HILLARY AND CLINTON ($332,785), INK ($426,755), KING LEAR ($427,075)
Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
|THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
|$111,921
|HAMILTON
|$84,589
|FROZEN
|$74,734
|WICKED
|$72,528
|ALADDIN
|$67,494
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
BURN THIS ($-177,919), TOOTSIE ($-97,502), WAITRESS ($-65,298), HILLARY AND CLINTON ($-62,954), KISS ME, KATE ($-47,317)
Top 5 by Average Ticket Price
|HAMILTON
|$299.82
|THE LION KING
|$156.31
|HADESTOWN
|$151.53
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|$151.03
|NETWORK
|$140.29
Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
GARY: A SEQUEL TO TITUS ANDRONICUS ($49.98), FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE ($53.17), HILLARY AND CLINTON ($64.29), KING KONG ($70.48), BE MORE CHILL ($72.45)
Top 5 by Gross % of Potential
|TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
|133.05%
|HAMILTON
|117.19%
|NETWORK
|106.44%
|HADESTOWN
|103.09%
|AIN'T TOO PROUD
|101.32%
Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE (25.95%), GARY: A SEQUEL TO TITUS ANDRONICUS (30.57%), KING KONG (40.91%), HILLARY AND CLINTON (46.67%), KING LEAR (47.32%)
Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
|THE BOOK OF MORMON
|103.1%
|NETWORK
|101.9%
|HAMILTON
|101.7%
|COME FROM AWAY
|101.5%
|OKLAHOMA!
|101.4%
Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE (61.1%), KING KONG (61.2%), KING LEAR (63.8%), THE FERRYMAN (71.5%), HILLARY AND CLINTON (82.2%)
Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
|FROZEN
|1645
|BE MORE CHILL
|1219
|THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
|1072
|THE PROM
|938
|WICKED
|678
Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
BURN THIS (-1731), KING KONG (-547), KING LEAR (-328), HILLARY AND CLINTON (-285), TOOTSIE (-248)
That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..