INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 5/20

For the second week in a row HADESTOWN beat its previous best week ever grossing $1,127,838.

For the second week in a row HADESTOWN beat its previous best week ever grossing $1,127,838.

This week, 37 shows played on Broadway, with 310,574 tickets sold and a total gross of $35,092,350. The average ticket price was $112.99.

This was less than the number of shows as last week and up 2 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -1.83%. Versus last year, attendance was down -0.32%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -4.78% vs. last week and down -9.59% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $112.99 is down $-3.51 compared to last week and down $-11.58 compared to last year.



Top 5 by This Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

GARY: A SEQUEL TO TITUS ANDRONICUS ($264,914), FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE ($302,408), HILLARY AND CLINTON ($332,785), INK ($426,755), KING LEAR ($427,075)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

BURN THIS ($-177,919), TOOTSIE ($-97,502), WAITRESS ($-65,298), HILLARY AND CLINTON ($-62,954), KISS ME, KATE ($-47,317)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

GARY: A SEQUEL TO TITUS ANDRONICUS ($49.98), FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE ($53.17), HILLARY AND CLINTON ($64.29), KING KONG ($70.48), BE MORE CHILL ($72.45)





Top 5 by Gross % of Potential



Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential

FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE (25.95%), GARY: A SEQUEL TO TITUS ANDRONICUS (30.57%), KING KONG (40.91%), HILLARY AND CLINTON (46.67%), KING LEAR (47.32%)





Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE (61.1%), KING KONG (61.2%), KING LEAR (63.8%), THE FERRYMAN (71.5%), HILLARY AND CLINTON (82.2%)





Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

BURN THIS (-1731), KING KONG (-547), KING LEAR (-328), HILLARY AND CLINTON (-285), TOOTSIE (-248)



Source: The Broadway League.







