WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS

INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 11/19

 Nov. 19, 2018  

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 11/18/2018.

Broadway's KING KONG celebrated its best week ever at the Broadway Theatre with a gross of $1,018,560.75 for the week ending November 18, which included two heavily comped press performances.

This week, 37 shows played on Broadway, with 292,481 tickets sold and a total gross of $36,501,888. The average ticket price was $124.80.

This was less than the number of shows as last week and up 7 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -4.42%. Versus last year, attendance was up 16.61%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -1.96% vs. last week and up 12.39% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $124.80 is up $3.14 compared to last week and down $-4.69 compared to last year.


Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON $2,934,086
SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY $2,423,700
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO $2,095,399
THE LION KING $2,036,711
FROZEN $1,639,775


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
HEAD OVER HEELS ($182,463), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($251,432), TORCH SONG ($259,249), THE NEW ONE ($283,487), BERNHARDT/HAMLET ($361,533)


Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

NETWORK $701,700
SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY $488,530
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD $161,578
THE NEW ONE $105,349
KING KONG $102,760


Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
WICKED ($-243,190), KINKY BOOTS ($-215,801), ANASTASIA ($-156,782), SUMMER ($-155,354), SCHOOL OF ROCK ($-144,030)


Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY $511.33
HAMILTON $273.29
DEAR EVAN HANSEN $186.86
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO $161.48
THE LION KING $151.21


Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
THE NEW ONE ($50.36), THE PROM ($56.84), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($59.65), HEAD OVER HEELS ($61.13), TORCH SONG ($66.24)


Top 5 by Gross % of Potential

HAMILTON 111.53%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN 110.35%
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO 105.38%
NETWORK 104.25%
SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY 101.65%


Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
HEAD OVER HEELS (20.65%), THE NEW ONE (28.84%), SUMMER (36.49%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (37.1%), THE PROM (37.76%)


Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

THE BOOK OF MORMON 102.2%
COME FROM AWAY 101.7%
HAMILTON 101.6%
DEAR EVAN HANSEN 101.4%
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD 100.2%


Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
HEAD OVER HEELS (38.7%), SUMMER (49.5%), KINKY BOOTS (58.7%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (61.7%), SCHOOL OF ROCK (65.0%)


Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

NETWORK 4991
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD 1443
THE PROM 1275
THE CHER SHOW 1002
SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY 948


Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
KING KONG (-2105), KINKY BOOTS (-2049), SCHOOL OF ROCK (-1634), SUMMER (-1516), WAITRESS (-1155)

That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..



Related Articles

Industry Classifieds

From This Author BWW Special



  • INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 11/19
  • Broadway Weekly Buying Guide, Presented by SeatGeek: November 15, 2018
  • INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 11/12
  • What's Playing on Broadway: New Year's Week 2019!
  • What's Playing on Broadway: Christmas Week 2018!
  • What's Playing on Broadway: Thanksgiving Week 2018!

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       



      SHARE