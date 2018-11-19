INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 11/19

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 11/18/2018.

Broadway's KING KONG celebrated its best week ever at the Broadway Theatre with a gross of $1,018,560.75 for the week ending November 18, which included two heavily comped press performances.

This week, 37 shows played on Broadway, with 292,481 tickets sold and a total gross of $36,501,888. The average ticket price was $124.80.

This was less than the number of shows as last week and up 7 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -4.42%. Versus last year, attendance was up 16.61%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -1.96% vs. last week and up 12.39% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $124.80 is up $3.14 compared to last week and down $-4.69 compared to last year.



Top 5 by This Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

HEAD OVER HEELS ($182,463), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($251,432), TORCH SONG ($259,249), THE NEW ONE ($283,487), BERNHARDT/HAMLET ($361,533)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

WICKED ($-243,190), KINKY BOOTS ($-215,801), ANASTASIA ($-156,782), SUMMER ($-155,354), SCHOOL OF ROCK ($-144,030)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

THE NEW ONE ($50.36), THE PROM ($56.84), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($59.65), HEAD OVER HEELS ($61.13), TORCH SONG ($66.24)





Top 5 by Gross % of Potential



Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential

HEAD OVER HEELS (20.65%), THE NEW ONE (28.84%), SUMMER (36.49%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (37.1%), THE PROM (37.76%)





Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

HEAD OVER HEELS (38.7%), SUMMER (49.5%), KINKY BOOTS (58.7%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (61.7%), SCHOOL OF ROCK (65.0%)





Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

KING KONG (-2105), KINKY BOOTS (-2049), SCHOOL OF ROCK (-1634), SUMMER (-1516), WAITRESS (-1155)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..







Related Articles

Industry Classifieds