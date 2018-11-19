INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 11/19
Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 11/18/2018.
Broadway's KING KONG celebrated its best week ever at the Broadway Theatre with a gross of $1,018,560.75 for the week ending November 18, which included two heavily comped press performances.
This week, 37 shows played on Broadway, with 292,481 tickets sold and a total gross of $36,501,888. The average ticket price was $124.80.
This was less than the number of shows as last week and up 7 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -4.42%. Versus last year, attendance was up 16.61%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -1.96% vs. last week and up 12.39% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $124.80 is up $3.14 compared to last week and down $-4.69 compared to last year.
Top 5 by This Week Gross
|HAMILTON
|$2,934,086
|SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY
|$2,423,700
|HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO
|$2,095,399
|THE LION KING
|$2,036,711
|FROZEN
|$1,639,775
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
HEAD OVER HEELS ($182,463), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($251,432), TORCH SONG ($259,249), THE NEW ONE ($283,487), BERNHARDT/HAMLET ($361,533)
Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
|NETWORK
|$701,700
|SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY
|$488,530
|TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
|$161,578
|THE NEW ONE
|$105,349
|KING KONG
|$102,760
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
WICKED ($-243,190), KINKY BOOTS ($-215,801), ANASTASIA ($-156,782), SUMMER ($-155,354), SCHOOL OF ROCK ($-144,030)
Top 5 by Average Ticket Price
|SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY
|$511.33
|HAMILTON
|$273.29
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|$186.86
|HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO
|$161.48
|THE LION KING
|$151.21
Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
THE NEW ONE ($50.36), THE PROM ($56.84), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ($59.65), HEAD OVER HEELS ($61.13), TORCH SONG ($66.24)
Top 5 by Gross % of Potential
|HAMILTON
|111.53%
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|110.35%
|HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO
|105.38%
|NETWORK
|104.25%
|SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY
|101.65%
Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
HEAD OVER HEELS (20.65%), THE NEW ONE (28.84%), SUMMER (36.49%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (37.1%), THE PROM (37.76%)
Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
|THE BOOK OF MORMON
|102.2%
|COME FROM AWAY
|101.7%
|HAMILTON
|101.6%
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|101.4%
|TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
|100.2%
Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
HEAD OVER HEELS (38.7%), SUMMER (49.5%), KINKY BOOTS (58.7%), THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG (61.7%), SCHOOL OF ROCK (65.0%)
Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
|NETWORK
|4991
|TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
|1443
|THE PROM
|1275
|THE CHER SHOW
|1002
|SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY
|948
Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
KING KONG (-2105), KINKY BOOTS (-2049), SCHOOL OF ROCK (-1634), SUMMER (-1516), WAITRESS (-1155)
Source: The Broadway League.