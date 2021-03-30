IN THE HEIGHTS: FINDING HOME Book Release Date Moved Up

Click Here for More Articles on IN THE HEIGHTS Movie

Lin-Manuel Miranda's new book, In the Heights: Finding Home, is coming sooner than originally planned! Announced earlier this month, the book will now be released on June 15, 2021, a week earlier than initially planned.

The book has reunited Miranda with Jeremy McCarter, co-author of Hamilton: The Revolution, and Quiara Alegría Hudes, the Pulitzer Prize-winning librettist of In the Heights, and screenwriter of the upcoming In the Heights film.