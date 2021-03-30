Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
IN THE HEIGHTS Movie
Click Here for More Articles on IN THE HEIGHTS Movie

IN THE HEIGHTS: FINDING HOME Book Release Date Moved Up

The book has reunited Miranda with Jeremy McCarter, co-author of Hamilton: The Revolution, and Quiara Alegría Hudes, librettist of In the Heights.

Mar. 30, 2021  
IN THE HEIGHTS: FINDING HOME Book Release Date Moved Up

Lin-Manuel Miranda's new book, In the Heights: Finding Home, is coming sooner than originally planned! Announced earlier this month, the book will now be released on June 15, 2021, a week earlier than initially planned.

The book has reunited Miranda with Jeremy McCarter, co-author of Hamilton: The Revolution, and Quiara Alegría Hudes, the Pulitzer Prize-winning librettist of In the Heights, and screenwriter of the upcoming In the Heights film.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Triple Threat Mug
Dancer T-Shirt
Baby Onesie

Related Articles
IN THE HEIGHTS Film Release Date Moved Up to June 11 Photo

IN THE HEIGHTS Film Release Date Moved Up to June 11

Lin-Manuel Miranda Announces IN THE HEIGHTS: FINDING HOME Photo

Lin-Manuel Miranda Announces IN THE HEIGHTS: FINDING HOME

Photos: Check Out 3 New Stills from the IN THE HEIGHTS Movie Photo

Photos: Check Out 3 New Stills from the IN THE HEIGHTS Movie

IN THE HEIGHTS Cast Reflects on Creating (and Waiting for) the New Film! Photo

IN THE HEIGHTS Cast Reflects on Creating (and Waiting for) the New Film!


More Hot Stories For You