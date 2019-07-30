IMPOSSIBLE MONSTERS Starring Santino Fontana to Screen at HBO New York Latino Film Festival

Written and directed by Nathan Catucci, Impossible Monsters will screen at the HBO New York Latino Film Festival on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 10:30pm ET.

The film stars Tony Award winner Santino Fontana (star of the Broadway production of Tootsie, Disney's Frozen), Natalie Knepp, Devika Bhise, Donall O Healai, Geoffrey Owens (The Cosby Show), Dennis Boutsikaris (Better Call Saul), and Laila Robins (Homeland). Impossible Monsters Is produced by Dorothy Mathe, Jonathan Burkhart and Nathan Catucci.

In the psychological thriller Impossible Monsters, Dr. Rich Freeman (Fontana), an ambitious and well-liked psychology professor, pursues a sleep study with a focus on nightmares, dreams, and sleep paralysis - the success of which would result in a lucrative grant. As the line between dreams and reality blur, a member of the study is murdered, and everything begins to unravel, leaving Dr. Freeman fighting to make things right.

Tickets are available at https://nylatinofilmfestival.com/2019/movies/impossible-monsters/.

Santino Fontana the 2019 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for Tootsie. Fontana is perhaps best known to national audiences for providing THE VOICE to the villainous 'Prince Hans' in Disney's Academy Award-winning animated feature, Frozen.

On stage, Santino recently starred in God Bless You, Mr. Rosewater and 1776, as part of the New York City Center's Encores! series, for which he received rave reviews. Santino's portrayal of Moss Hart in Lincoln Center's production of Act One, which was filmed for PBS, also received critical praise. In 2013, Santino received a Tony Award nomination for his leading role as Prince Charming in Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, and in 2012, he won Obie and Lucille Lortel awards for his acclaimed performance in Stephen Karam's Sons of the Prophet.





