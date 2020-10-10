ICYMI: Watch the Top 30 High Schoolers Perform for Next on Stage: Season 2!
Who made it through to our high school top 30? Watch to find out!
Next on Stage is back with season 2 of our online singing competition! Miss the announcement of our top 30? Check out the episode below!
Meet the high school top 30 HERE!
An online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by Broadway Records, we're back by popular demand after an incredible first season which included 2000 contestants, 400k votes, a panel of incredible Broadway star judges, and $2000 going to the winner's charities!
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Breaking: Broadway Shutdown Extends Through May 2021
NBC New York reports that The Broadway League will announce tomorrow another extension of the Broadway shutdown in New York City. It is expected that ...
VIDEO: Watch Broadway Stars Unite in Times Square to Sing SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE!
The theater community is coming together in Times Square today for the first time since Broadway was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March. ...
BWW Interview: How Alex Brightman Was Summoned Back for an Encore Performance as Beetlejuice
It's been 209 days since Broadway officially shut down and since Alex Brightman played his final performance in Beetlejuice at the Winter Garden Theat...
Actors' Equity Releases a Statement On the Extended Broadway Shutdown
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, The Broadway League has announced another extension of the Broadway shutdown in New York City, through May 30, 2...
VIDEO: Bernadette Peters, Kelli O'Hara, Sierra Boggess & More Sing SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE in Times Square
The theater community is coming together in Times Square today for the first time since Broadway was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March. ...
Randy Rainbow and Patti LuPone's 'If Donald Got Fired' Hits #1 on iTunes Comedy Chart
Two-time Emmy nominee Randy Rainbow released today his first-ever collaboration with two-time Tony Award® winner Patti LuPone. The new parody video/so...