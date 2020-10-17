ICYMI: Watch the Top 15 High Schoolers Perform for Next on Stage: Season 2!
Who made it through to our high school top 15? Watch to find out!
Next on Stage is back with season 2 of our online singing competition! Miss the announcement of our top 15? Want to hear what the judges had to say about their performances? Check out the episode below!
Meet the high school top 15 HERE!
An online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by Broadway Records, we're back by popular demand after an incredible first season which included 2000 contestants, 400k votes, a panel of incredible Broadway star judges, and $2000 going to the winner's charities!
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Will Aaron Tveit Automatically Win a Tony Award?
Tonys time is here and this morning's announcement has left one question on the minds of theatre lovers everywhere. Will Aaron Tveit automatically win...
2020 Tony Awards Nominees - Jagged Little Pill Leads with 15 Noms!
Tony time is here at last! Earlier today, Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart announced the nominations for the 2020 Tony Awards, which included w...
2020 Tony Awards - The Nominees React!
Earlier today, Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart announced the nominees for the 2020 Tony Awards and BroadwayWorld will be bringing you their reaction...
Leslie Odom Jr. to Release THE CHRISTMAS ALBUM Featuring Cynthia Erivo
Leslie Odom Jr. has announced that his upcoming holiday album, The Christmas Album will be released on November 6! ...
SLAVE PLAY Becomes Most Tony-Nominated Play Ever
This morning, Jeremy O. Harris' Slave Play made Tonys history as the most Tony-nominated play ever, with twelve nominations. Following close behind is...
Tune in Tomorrow for the 2020 Tony Awards Nominations!
It's Tonys time! The 2020 Tony nominations will be announced on October 15 by Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart. A date for the ceremony has not been ...