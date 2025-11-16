ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage: Season 6 Premiere

Click Here for More on Next On Stage

Earlier this week, BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage, Broadway's biggest national competition for high school and college students, returned with its first live shows, revealing the Top 30 performers in both age groups. The Top 30 includes...

High School: Maya Eisbart, Sean Longman, Lillian Duncan Bicheno, Chase Boertje, Sana Arora, Hayden Hooper, Corbin Hale, Lillian Irene, Sanai Purkait, Patch Ford, Edie Ulrich, Ryan Sawyer Robbins, Scout Hoppas, Kennedy Graham, Hadley Briggs, Allie Romano Dailey, Elle Levkovich, Charlie Kahler, Neve Juday, Ava Greenberg, Layla Ford, Dru Brower, Mathew Molina, Isabella Burer, Myles Hardt, Rowen Weeramantry, Luis Rodriguez, Keita Kawahara, Brin Ferges, and J.J. Beatty.

College: Gabriel Richardson, Benjamin Cavallo-Smith, Lizzy Ricks, Gracia Wright, Kaiya Bagley, Gilbert Almaraz, Connor Martin, Darcie A. Hingula, Julius Owens, Olivia Conti, Anders Haglund, Brynna Weir, Myriam Zamy, Dylan Markey, Levana Geshuri, Bo Bailey, Raya Conway, Jaiden Nuako, Brenden Larson, Michaella Leonor, Meaghan Inglis, Nadia Richardson, Kate Jones, Marco Rodriguez, Maria Elena, Dayven Martinez, Henry “Q” Gregory, Ellie Wood, Todd Turner, and Kate Chenault.

While we wait to see who makes the Top 15, catch up on the premiere episode below!

Season 6 Premiere: