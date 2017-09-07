Hurricane Irma Weather Watch - Updating Cancellations and More Live!

Hurricane Irma is headed for Florida, and BroadwayWorld will be staying on top of any cancellations and more, updating live as the Category 5 storm rolls into the region.

Cancellations:

FLORIDA

- Tavares Theater has cancelled the Sept. 9 and Sept. 10 performances of "On Borrowed Time." Ticketholders should contact the box office, at boxoffice@tavarestheater.org or 352-343-9944 to reschedule. The theater has added a 2 p.m. matinee performance on Saturday, Sept. 23.

- Alhambra Theatre & Dining has cancelled the evening performance on Saturday, 9/9, and both performances on Sunday, 9/10. Call 904-641-1212 with questions.

- Urbanite Theatre has cancelled performances for Pilgrims on Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 2pm. Ticket-holders should call or email with questions.

- Van Wezel has postponed Tony Bennett's concert scheduled for Friday, September 8, 2017. Ticket-holders can contact the Box Office at 941.953.3368 or 800.826.9303 to arrange refunds or ticket exchanges.

SOUTH CAROLINA

- Village Repertory Co has cancelled the Friday, Saturday and Sunday, September 8, 9, and 10, of Cyrano. Shows will be added Friday and Saturday September 22 and 23. September 14, 15, 16 and 17 performances are proceeding as scheduled.

Locals can monitor storm updates via the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's National Hurricane Center. Stay safe!

Pictured: The GOES-16 satellite's view on Tuesday of Hurricane Irma as a Category 5 storm.

