Hunter Foster To Direct Workshop Of THE GIRL IN THE RED DRESS At Redhouse Arts Center

Saugatuck Productions has announced that Hunter Foster will direct a new, original musical - The Girl in the Red Dress.

Foster will lead the creative team (Composers: Maia Sharp, Buddy Mondlock, Art Garfunkel; Playwright: Frederick Stroppel) as they conduct a two-week workshop at Redhouse Arts Center in Syracuse, NY. Foster was recently named Artistic Director at Redhouse. The workshop will run from July 15th through the 27th at Redhouse.

Saugatuck Productions partners Peter J. Staley and Mark S. Graham are very excited to have Foster on board. "Hunter is a very collaborative director, which is exactly what The Girl in the Red Dress needs to bring this show to fruition," said Staley. "And we're confident that the team at Redhouse Arts Center - led by Executive Director Samara Hannah - will provide us with the space and support that will allow us to move this musical forward."

Graham is equally pleased. "From the first time we spoke with Hunter, both Peter and I felt confident that he was the right fit for 'Girl. He's the consummate professional who will certainly bring out the best in our creative team as we look to reach our goal of a Broadway run. We're all looking forward to a very productive workshop at Redhouse in Syracuse in July."

Jane Hughes lives in a future world where all is bland and colorless, and every act and emotion is controlled by the

State. It's only when she puts on her secret "Red Dress" that she is lifted out of her grim ordinary life and her world explodes with color and beauty. Is it the Red Dress that holds this magic, or is it something deep inside her? Jane's newfound power gives her strength and confidence, but also brings danger for her and the important people in her life, as she's caught in the middle of a rebellion against the Leader, and must make a choice between security and liberty, between society and conscience, between duty and love. How much would you sacrifice to be free?

To learn more about THE GIRL IN THE RED DRESS, visit: www.girlinthereddress-themusical.com.





