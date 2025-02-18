Hulu's MID-CENTURY MODERN Sets Release Date

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Audiences won't have to wait much longer to see Mid-Century Modern, the new Hulu series starring Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer, and the late Linda Lavin. Co-creator Max Mutchnick took to Instagram to share a moment from a rehearsal, also revealing that all ten episodes of the show are set to drop on Hulu on March 28.

In the scene, which appears to take place in a living room set, Lane, Bomer, and Nathan Lee Graham are trying to decide on a name or label of sorts, with Lane's character proposing the moniker of "Desert Queens." Watch the moment below!

Mid-Century Modern was created by Max Mutchnick and David Kohan of Will & Grace, Ryan Murphy as executive producer.

The series follows three best friends — gay gentlemen of a certain age — who, after an unexpected death, decide to spend their golden years living together in Palm Springs where the wealthiest one lives with his mother and a naked Gen Z housekeeper. As a chosen family, they prove that no matter how hard things get, there’s always someone around to remind you it would be better if you got your neck done.

Matt Bomer plays a character akin to Betty White's Rose of the Golden Girls, with Nathan Lane serving as the Dorothy character, originally played by Bea Arthur. Linda Lavin played the part of Lane's mother, Mrs. Schneiderman. Nathan Lee Graham stars as the character of Arthur, a longtime member of the fashion industry.

Lavin filmed seven of the planned ten episodes before her death, passing away on December 29 during a holiday hiatus. In an earlier post by Mutchnick, it was revealed that the character will pass away during the show's later episodes.