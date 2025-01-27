Linda Lavin to Be Written Out of MID-CENTURY MODERN with Farewell Episode

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Max Mutchnick, co-creator of Mid-Century Modern, took to Instagram on Friday to share how the late Linda Lavin will be written out of the new Hulu sitcom.

“This Week at ‘Mid Century Modern’ we filmed an episode I never thought we’d have to write — ‘Here’s to You, Mrs Schneiderman,'" wrote Mutchnick, with accompanying photos of the cast in funeral garb. "Saying goodbye to the character of Sybil was painful. Saying goodbye to Linda Lavin was heartbreaking," he added.

Lavin's character of Mrs. Schneiderman served as a main character in the series as the mother of Nathan Lane's character Bunny. Based on the post, it seems that the character will pass away during the show's later episodes. Lavin filmed seven of the planned ten episodes before her death, passing away on December 29 during a holiday hiatus.

Linda Lavin won a Tony Award, as well as a Drama Desk, Outer Critics and Helen Hayes Award for her performance in Broadway Bound in 1987. She was a six-time Tony Award-nominee for her roles in The Last of the Red Hot Lovers, The Diary of Anne Frank, The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife, Collected Stories, and The Lyons. In 2017, Linda was seen in Candide, directed by Hal Prince. Lavin passed away on December 29, 2024 at age 87. Read her full obituary here.

Mid-Century Modern was created by Max Mutchnick and David Kohan of Will & Grace, Ryan Murphy as executive producer A premiere date has not yet been set.

The series follows three best friends — gay gentlemen of a certain age — who, after an unexpected death, decide to spend their golden years living together in Palm Springs where the wealthiest one lives with his mother and a naked Gen Z housekeeper. As a chosen family, they prove that no matter how hard things get, there’s always someone around to remind you it would be better if you got your neck done.

Matt Bomer will play a character akin to Betty White's Rose of the Golden Girls, with Nathan Lane serving as the Dorothy character, originally played by Bea Arthur. Linda Lavin plays the part of Lane's mother. Nathan Lee Graham stars as the character of Arthur, a longtime member of the fashion industry.