Hugh Jackman Wants to Make Theatre 'Accessible to Everyone'

Jackman is currently starring on Broadway in The Music Man.

Jul. 29, 2022  

Fans can find stage and screen superstar Hugh Jackman at the Winter Garden Theatre, where he is currently playing Harold Hill in The Music Man eight times a week. In a recent conversation with Conde Nast writers, however, he revealed that he believes the steep cost of tickets prevents many from enjoying Broadway shows.

He's trying to fix that. Jackman revealed in the dicussion that he has donated part of his The Music Man earnings to tickets for "people who can't afford" them. "But not everyone is capable of doing that, and that's not a long-term solution in any way shape or form," he continued. "I fear for so many people who just never go."

Jackman added that he has spoken with "a lot of actors about creating a more relaxed, cheaper, everyone-getting-paid-the-same form of beautiful theater. Committed theater. Maybe using found space? Maybe no sets, no costumes really, and making it accessible to everyone."

Hugh Jackamn can currently be seen on Broadway as Harold Hill in the Music Man. From his award-winning turn on Broadway as the 1970s singer/songwriter Peter Allen, to his metal claw-wielding Wolverine in the blockbuster X-Men franchise, Mr. Jackman has proven to be one of the most versatile actors of our time. He garnered his first Academy Award nomination for Best Actor for his performance in Tom Hooper's Les Misérables in 2012.

Jackman has also voiced characters in Happy Feet and Flushed Away. Recently, he voiced a singing character on an episode of the Simpsons. Watch a clip of Jackman's musical number here.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



