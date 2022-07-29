Hugh Jackman Wants to Make Theatre 'Accessible to Everyone'

Fans can find stage and screen superstar Hugh Jackman at the Winter Garden Theatre, where he is currently playing Harold Hill in The Music Man eight times a week. In a recent conversation with Conde Nast writers, however, he revealed that he believes the steep cost of tickets prevents many from enjoying Broadway shows.

He's trying to fix that. Jackman revealed in the dicussion that he has donated part of his The Music Man earnings to tickets for "people who can't afford" them. "But not everyone is capable of doing that, and that's not a long-term solution in any way shape or form," he continued. "I fear for so many people who just never go."

Jackman added that he has spoken with "a lot of actors about creating a more relaxed, cheaper, everyone-getting-paid-the-same form of beautiful theater. Committed theater. Maybe using found space? Maybe no sets, no costumes really, and making it accessible to everyone."

