Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
2022 AWARDS SEASON
Click Here for More on 2022 AWARDS SEASON
Hugh Jackman, Jeremy Pope & More Nominated For Golden Globes - Full List of Nominations!

Hugh Jackman, Jeremy Pope & More Nominated For Golden Globes - Full List of Nominations!

The awards will be on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Dec. 12, 2022  

The 2023 Golden Globe nominations have been announced.

The three-hour telecast serves as the official kickoff to the 2023 award season and will air live coast to coast on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., on NBC and Peacock.

The ceremony will be hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, who, earlier this year, took home an Emmy Award for the writing of his critically acclaimed comedy special, "Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel," and earned an Emmy nomination for his hosting debut on "Saturday Night Live."

Notable Nominees

Hugh Jackman was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama for The Son.

Imelda Staunton was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama for The Crown.

Brendan Fraser was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama for The Whale.

Tony Kushner and Stephen Spielberg were nominated for Best Screenplay, Motion Picture for The Fablemans.

Jeremy Pope was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama for The Inspection.

Sheryl Lee Ralph was nominated for Best Supporting Actress, Television for Abbott Elementary.

Daniel Craig was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story.

Eddie Redmayne was nominated for Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture for The Good Nurse.

Jessica Chastain was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television for George & Tammy.

Emma Thompson was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for Good Luck to You, Leo Grande.

Andrew Garfield was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture made for Television for his performance in Under The Banner of Heaven.

Steve Martin and Martin Short received indivudual nominations for Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy for Only Murders In the Building. Selena Gomez was also nominated for Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy for her performance in the series.

John Lithgow was nominated for Best Supporting Actor, Television for The Old Man.

Michelle Yeoh was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Jeff Bridges was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama for The Old Man.

F. Murray Abraham was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in Supporting Role, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television for The White Lotus.

Lady Gaga was nominated for Best Original Song, Motion Picture for "Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick.

Baz Luhrmann was nominated for Best Director, Motion Picture for Elvis.

2023 Golden Globe Nominations

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

"Abbott Elementary"

"The Bear"

"Hacks"

"Only Murders In the Building"

"Wednesday"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Jeff Bridges ("The Old Man")

Kevin Costner ("Yellowstone")

Diego Luna ("Andor")

Bob Odenkirk ("Better Call Saul")

Adam Scott ("Severance")

Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

Jessica Chastain ("George & Tammy")

Julia Garner ("Inventing Anna")

Lily James ("Pam & Tommy")

Julia Roberts ("Gaslit")

Amanda Seyfried ("The Dropout")

Best Director, Motion Picture

James Cameron ("Avatar: The Way of Water")

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert ("Everything Everywhere All at Once")

Baz Luhrmann ("Elvis")

Martin McDonagh ("The Banshees of Inisherin")

Steven Spielberg ("The Fabelmans")

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Lesley Manville ("Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris")

Margot Robbie ("Babylon")

Anya Taylor-Joy ("The Menu")

Emma Thompson ("Good Luck to You, Leo Grande")

Michelle Yeoh ("Everything Everywhere All at Once")

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Austin Butler ("Elvis")

Brendan Fraser ("The Whale")

Hugh Jackman ("The Son")

Bill Nighy ("Living")

Jeremy Pope ("The Inspection")

Best Television Series, Drama

"Better Call Saul" (AMC)

"The Crown" (Netflix)

"House of the Dragon" (HBO)

"Ozark" (Netflix)

"Severance" (Apple TV+)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Emma D'Arcy ("House of the Dragon")

Laura Linney ("Ozark")

Imelda Staunton ("The Crown")

Hilary Swank ("Alaska Daily")

Zendaya ("Euphoria")

Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture made for Television

Taron Egerton ("Black Bird")

Colin Firth ("The Staircase")

Andrew Garfield ("Under the Banner of Heaven")

Evan Peters ("Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story")

Sebastian Stan ("Pam & Tommy")

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Diego Calva ("Babylon")

Daniel Craig ("Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery")

Adam Driver ("White Noise")

Colin Farrell ("The Banshees of Inisherin")

Ralph Fiennes ("The Menu")

Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture

Brendan Gleeson ("The Banshees of Inisherin")

Barry Keoghan ("The Banshees of Inisherin")

Brad Pitt ("Babylon")

Ke Huy Quan ("Everything Everywhere All at Once")

Eddie Redmayne ("The Good Nurse")

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

"The Banshees of Inisherin" (Searchlight Pictures) - Carter Burwell

"Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio" (Netflix) - Alexandre Desplat

"The Fabelmans" (Universal Pictures) - John Williams

Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Quinta Brunson ("Abbott Elementary")

Kaley Cuoco ("The Flight Attendant")

Selena Gomez ("Only Murders in the Building")

Jenna Ortega ("Wednesday")

Jean Smart ("Hacks")

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

"Black Bird"

"Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffery Dahmer Story"

"The Dropout"

"Pam & Tommy"

"The White Lotus"

Best Supporting Actor, Television

John Lithgow ("The Old Man")

Jonathan Pryce ("The Crown")

John Turturro ("Severance")

Tyler James Williams ("Abbott Elementary")

Henry Winkler ("Barry")

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy

"Babylon" (Paramount Pictures)

"The Banshees of Inisherin" (Searchlight Pictures)

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" (A24)

"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" (Netflix)

"Triangle of Sadness" (Neon)

Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture

Angela Bassett ("Black Panther: Wakanda Forever")

Kerry Condon ("The Banshees of Inisherin")

Jamie Lee Curtis ("Everything Everywhere All at Once")

Dolly De Leon ("Triangle of Sadness")

Carey Mulligan ("She Said")

Best Picture, Foreign Language

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Argentina, 1985"

"Close"

"Decision to Leave"

"RRR"

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

"Tár" (Focus Features) - Todd Field

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" (A24) - Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

"The Banshees of Inisherin" (Searchlight Pictures) - Martin McDonagh

"Women Talking" (MGM/United Artists Releasing) - Sarah Polley

"The Fabelmans" (Universal Pictures) - Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Cate Blanchett ("Tár")

Olivia Colman ("Empire of Light")

Viola Davis ("The Woman King")

Ana de Armas ("Blonde")

Michelle Williams ("The Fabelmans")

Best Motion Picture, Drama

"Avatar: The Way of Water" (20th Century Studios)

"Elvis" (Warner Bros.)

"The Fabelmans" (Universal Pictures)

"Tár" (Focus Features)

"Top Gun: Maverick" (Paramount Pictures)

Best Television Actor, Musical / Comedy Series

Donald Glover ("Atlanta")

Bill Hader ("Barry")

Steve Martin ("Only Murders in the Building")

Martin Short ("Only Murders in the Building")

Jeremy Allen White ("The Bear")

Best Performance by an Actress in Supporting Role, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

Jennifer Coolidge ("The White Lotus")

Claire Danes ("Fleishman Is in Trouble")

Daisy Edgar-Jones ("Under the Banner of Heaven")

Niecy Nash-Betts ("Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story")

Aubrey Plaza ("The White Lotus")

Best Performance by an Actor in Supporting Role, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

F. Murray Abraham ("The White Lotus")

Domhnall Gleeson ("The Patient")

Paul Walter Hauser ("Black Bird")

Richard Jenkins ("Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story")

Seth Rogen ("Pam & Tommy")

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

"Carolina" from "Where the Crawdads Sing" (Sony Pictures) - Taylor Swift

"Ciao Papa" from "Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio" (Netflix) - Roeben Katz, Guillermo Del Toro

"Hold My Hand" from "Top Gun: Maverick" (Paramount Pictures) - Lady Gaga, BloodPop

"Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" (Marvel Studios) - Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler

"Naatu Naatu" from "RRR" (Variance Films) - Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj

Best Motion Picture, Animated

"Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio"

"Inu-Oh"

"Marcel the Shell With Shoes On"

"Puss In Boots: The Last Wish"

"Turning Red"


Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards
voting ends in


Related Stories
Audra McDonald & More Nominated For TV Critics Choice Awards Photo
Audra McDonald & More Nominated For TV Critics Choice Awards
Audra McDonald, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Christine Baranski, Daniel Radcliffe, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Carol Burnett, John Lithgow, Andrew Garfield, Samuel L. Jackson, Annie Potts, James Marsden, Chris Perfetti, and more have been nominated for TV Critics Choice Awards.
The 2nd Annual Antonyo Awards Postponed Photo
The 2nd Annual Antonyo Awards Postponed
The producers of the 2nd Annual Antonyo Awards have announced that this year’s in-person ceremony, originally scheduled to take place at the Apollo Theater on October 10, 2022, has been postponed and that both a new date and a new name for the awards will be announced in the coming months.
2022 Emmy Awards - See the Full List of Winners! Photo
2022 Emmy Awards - See the Full List of Winners!
Kenan Thompson hosted the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards on September 12 on NBC. Notable winners included Sheryl Lee Ralph, Jean Smart, Zendaya, Amanda Seyfried, Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus, Succession, and more. Check out the complete list of winners below!
Finalists Announced for Twelfth Annual Clive Barnes Awards Photo
Finalists Announced for Twelfth Annual Clive Barnes Awards
The Clive & Valerie Barnes Foundation has announced the date for the 12th Annual Clive Barnes Awards. Hosted by New York 1's Frank DiLella, the presentation of the awards recognizing excellence in theater and dance will take place on Sunday, September 18th, 2022 at 3pm at the Westbeth Studio.

From This Author - Michael Major


Daveed Diggs & Ariana DeBose Join New FRAGGLE ROCK SeasonDaveed Diggs & Ariana DeBose Join New FRAGGLE ROCK Season
December 12, 2022

Tony and Grammy Award winner, and Emmy Award nominee Daveed Diggs (“Hamilton”) will return for season two of “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock,” the reboot of Jim Henson’s beloved classic “Fraggle Rock.” Also joining the new season is Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose (“Schmigadoon!”, 'West Side Story').
Caroline Polachek Announces Tour DatesCaroline Polachek Announces Tour Dates
December 12, 2022

She also recently announced European/UK dates with an anticipated London show at Brixton Academy landing on album release date. Polachek’s return to North America for The Spiraling Tour will kick off Friday, April 14th in Philadelphia and make stops in Toronto, Los Angeles, Chicago, and more before wrapping at the iconic Radio City Music Hall.
Delilah Montagu's 'Delilah (pull me out of this) Acoustic' To Be Released On Sony Music UKDelilah Montagu's 'Delilah (pull me out of this) Acoustic' To Be Released On Sony Music UK
December 12, 2022

On December 16th Delilah Montagu will release “Delilah (pull me out of this) Acoustic,” the track featured on the new Fred Again single. “Delilah (pull me out of this) Acoustic” was co-written by Delilah and Fred’s brother, producer Benjy Gibson and recorded at the Blue Note Studio in Milan and Promised Land Studios in London.
ABC News Studios Announces Three New True Crime Docu-SeriesABC News Studios Announces Three New True Crime Docu-Series
December 12, 2022

“Death in the Dorms,” “Web of Death” and “Killing County” follow a notable lineup by ABC News Studios on Hulu, including the hard-hitting investigative news magazine “IMPACT,” by legacy ABC News program “Nightline”; behind the scenes of the sneaker industry in the upcoming series “Grails: When Sneakers Change the Game.”
Disney+ Greenlights WITCH MOUNTAIN Series Pilot Starring Bryce Dallas HowardDisney+ Greenlights WITCH MOUNTAIN Series Pilot Starring Bryce Dallas Howard
December 12, 2022

Disney+ has green-lit a pilot for “Witch Mountain,'' a reimagining of the successful film franchise. The series is a modern reinvention of the cult classic that takes place in the shadow of “Witch Mountain,” following two teens that develop strange abilities and discover their sleepy suburb may not be as idyllic as it seems. 
share