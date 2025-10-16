Hudson Valley Dance Festival Ignites Catskill With World-Class Performances And Record-Breaking Fundraising Total

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A rustic warehouse on the banks of the Hudson River became a breathtaking stage for some of the world’s most celebrated dancers as the Hudson Valley Dance Festival returned to Historic Catskill Point on October 11, 2025. Two sold-out performances raised a record-breaking $241,086 for Dancers Responding to AIDS (DRA), a program of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Produced by and benefiting DRA, the festival channels the creativity of the dance community into lifesaving support for those living with HIV/AIDS and other critical illnesses. Funds raised provide essential access to medication, counseling, healthy meals, and housing—both in the Hudson Valley and nationwide through Broadway Cares’ National Grants Program, which supports 483 organizations across all 50 states, including 18 local Hudson Valley nonprofits.

The 12th annual edition featured a dazzling mix of Broadway, ballet, tap, and contemporary works, including two world premieres and two first previews of new pieces by Parsons Dance.

Highlights included:

Parsons Dance previewed two new works: one by David Parsons, set to Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 and bursting with kinetic joy; and another by Courtney Balenciaga Washington, blending voguing, ballroom, and contemporary dance in a fierce, high-fashion fusion.

Leggybones Physical Theater presented Nocturne, an acrobatic and witty duet by Casey Howes and Jake Warren, mixing physical comedy with breathtaking lifts.

The Verdon Fosse Legacy revived Who’s Got the Pain? from Damn Yankees, with Tony d’Alelio and Mattie Love delivering razor-sharp Fosse choreography and vaudevillian flair.

Kayla Mak, performing Human by Yannick Lebrun for American Ballet Theatre Studio Company, stunned with grace, elasticity, and emotional depth.

Reed Luplau’s A Single Man explored loss and resilience through lyrical ensemble movement, following its summer debut at Fire Island Dance Festival.

New Chamber Ballet performed Mandragore by Miro Magloire, a duet balancing power and intimacy.

Dario Natarelli premiered Feelin’ Good, a virtuosic tap solo set to Sammy Davis Jr., exuding infectious joy and swing-era rhythm.

Jon Lehrer Dance Company performed Solstice, a celebration of summer energy and human connection through fluid, ensemble-driven choreography.

In recognition of the festival’s record-breaking generosity, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS will award additional $2,500 grants to each of the 18 Hudson Valley–area organizations supported by the event, including Albany Damien Center, Catskill Food Pantry, Hudson Valley LGBTQ Community Center, Dutchess Outreach, and Roe Jan Food Pantry, among others.

Since its debut in 2013, Hudson Valley Dance Festival has raised more than $1.75 million for those in need, growing from a single local performance into one of the region’s most anticipated annual cultural events.

ABOUT DANCERS RESPONDING TO AIDS

Dancers Responding to AIDS (DRA), a program of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, harnesses the passion of the performing arts community to fund social services for those affected by illness, poverty, and crisis. DRA supports programs of the Entertainment Community Fund—including The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts, The Dancers’ Resource, and the HIV/AIDS Initiative—alongside more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations nationwide.