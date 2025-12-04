Dirty Minds Theatre Company To Present Invite-Only Industry Reading of A CLEAN SLATE

Dirty Minds Theatre Company, with Trevor Griffin, will present an invite-only industry reading of A CLEAN SLATE, written by Jack Saleeby (The Wizard of Oz, Shrek, Bright and Brave), at The Westside Theatre on Thursday, December 11th at 2pm.

Jack needs to tell you a story. A story about HIM. At age thirteen, Jack is navigating the pursuit of his Broadway dreams while also discovering his budding sexuality. Under the mentorship of HIM, Jack becomes the actor and person he's always dreamed of being, but it comes at a cost.

Through comedic recollections of childhood memories, A CLEAN SLATE takes us on Jack's journey of self-discovery as we attempt to uncover what actually happened and the real truth about HIM.

A CLEAN SLATE will be directed by Amy Marie Seidel (Here There Are Blueberries, The Great Gatsby) and will feature Saleeby as himself. The role of HIM & Others will be played by Wynn Harmon (Porgy and Bess, The Light and the Dark, Billie Jean).

Over the past six years, Saleeby and Seidel have built this show together, seeking to expose the truths of the industry's complacency with grooming and sexual harassment. The show had its first public presentation at the Tank in 2023, and Dirty Minds is excited to further develop this socially relevant piece as a staged reading this December.

Industry professionals interested in attending can contact Trevor Griffin and Grace McCarney at acleanslatersvp@gmail.com.