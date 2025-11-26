Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Kicks Off Milestone Season With Opening Night Gala

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater‘s 2025-26 season–which raises the curtain on AILEY's next era under the leadership of new Artistic Director Alicia Graf Mack, the renowned dancer and educator, guided as ever by Alvin Ailey's pioneering legacy–kicks off on Wednesday, December 3 at 7pm with a festive Opening Night Gala, including a performance at New York City Center and party at Ziegfeld Ballroom.

The Gala honors Daria L. Wallach, chair of the AILEY Board of Trustees, for her visionary leadership, meaningful contributions, and invaluable commitment to AILEY and its legacy. Two-time Oscar nominee Colman Domingo serves as Honorary Chair as well as multi-platinum, GRAMMY-winning global superstar, acclaimed singer, songwriter, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and cultural icon Ciara, who will appear as Honored Guest to introduce inspiring finale of Alvin Ailey's Revelations with soul-stirring choir.

The one-night-only special program, performed entirely to live music, will include the company premiere of Medhi Walerski's Blink of an Eye with GRAMMY-winning violinist Melissa White, a new production of Judith Jamison's A Case of You sung by five-time GRAMMY-winning jazz artist Samara Joy.

Following the inspiring finale of Alvin Ailey's classic Revelations, with its unforgettable score of spirituals, prominent figures in the worlds of entertainment, business, philanthropy, and politics will join in the festive dinner-dance at the Ziegfeld Ballroom. Expected guests include June Ambrose, Legendary Damon, Karon Davis, Dr. Holly Frazier, Jasmine Guy, Sunny Hostin, LaChanze, Bianca Lawson, Phylicia Rashad, Nia Sioux, Bevy Smith, Lorraine Toussaint, and Ben Vereen. Proceeds from the Gala support the Alvin Ailey Dance Foundation, the creation of new works, scholarships for talented students at The Ailey School, and AILEY's innovative educational programs for children. The event's co-chairs are Jody & John Arnhold, Emily & Len Blavatnik, Jack Pitts, Eric J. Wallach, Joan & Sandy Weill, and Pamela D. Zilly & John H. Schaefer; vice chairs are Anthony S. Kendall and Anthony A. Lewis. Click here for the full Opening Night Gala Benefit press release.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 4: BLINK OF AN EYE– ENCORE PERFORMANCE OF THE COMPANY PREMIERE

On Thursday, December 4 take in Medhi Walerski's Blink of an Eye, an intriguing piece that explores the fragile boundary between presence and absence, change and stillness. Echoing Bach's ‘Partitas for Solo Violin', the work traces a dialogue between rigor and freedom, structure and emotion, the earthly and the divine. Through movement that flows like sound, it reflects on how everything can shift, disappear, or begin again in the blink of an eye.

Performance Dates: Dec. 3 eve, Dec. 4 eve, Dec. 6 eve, Dec. 7 mat, Dec. 10 eve, Dec. 11 eve, Dec. 13 eve, Dec. 16 eve, Dec. 24 eve, Dec. 30 eve, Jan. 3 mat, Jan. 4 eve

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 4: A CASE OF YOU – ENCORE PERFORMANCE OF THE NEW PRODUCTION

A Case of You is an emotional and sensual duet by Judith Jamison, performed to Diana Krall's version of Joni Mitchell's song by the same title. The duet was originally created in 2004 as a birthday tribute to Chairman Emerita Joan Weill and premiered publicly the following year as part of Ms. Jamison's larger work, Reminiscin', inspired by Edward Hopper's famous painting Nighthawks and great female jazz artists.

Performance Dates: Dec. 3 eve, Dec. 4 eve, 6 eve, Dec. 7 mat, Dec. 10 eve, Dec. 11 eve, Dec. 12 eve, Dec. 13 eve, Dec. 14 mat, Dec. 16 eve, Dec. 17 eve, Dec. 24 eve, Dec. 30 eve, Jan. 3 eve, Jan. 4 eve

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 5: JAZZ ISLAND – WORLD PREMIERE

On Friday, December 5 at 7:30pm witness the world premiere of Jazz Island – Maija García's first work for AILEY. In this theatrical staging a Caribbean folktale comes to life through ancestral rhythms and divine intervention. Inspired by Geoffrey Holder's Black Gods, Green Islands (1959) and featuring an original score by Etienne Charles, this theatrical staging explores the spiritual dimensions of human drama and the connective force of love across the Afro-Caribbean diaspora.

Performance Dates: Dec. 6 mat, Dec. 7 eve, Dec. 9 eve, Dec. 13 eve, Dec. 14 eve, Dec. 18 eve, Dec. 20 eve, Dec. 23 eve, Dec. 27 mat, Jan. 1 eve, Jan. 4 mat

REVELATIONS with LIVE MUSIC

Experience Alvin Ailey's masterpiece Revelations with live music during several performances during opening week. More than just a popular dance work, Revelations has become a cultural treasure, beloved by generations of fans and acclaimed as a must-see for all. Using African American spirituals, the work fervently explores the places of deepest grief and holiest joy in the soul.

Performance Dates: Dec. 3 eve, Dec. 5 eve, Dec. 6 mat, Dec. 6 eve, Dec. 7 mat, Dec. 7 eve

FAMILY MATINEE SERIES

Each Saturday afternoon, bring the whole family to enjoy the performance and stay for a Q & A with Ailey dancers moderated by AILEY teaching artist and former Company member Amos Machanic in the theater following the inspiring finale of Revelations, acclaimed as a must-see for all ages. The Saturday, December 6 program includes live music during Revelations.

Performance Dates: Dec. 6 mat, Dec. 13 mat, Dec. 20 mat, Dec. 27 mat, Jan. 3 mat

REVELATIONS AROUND THE WORLD ONLINE WORKSHOP at AILEY EXTENSION – DECEMBER 6

Ailey fans around the world are invited to join Director of Ailey Extension and former Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Company Member Lisa Johnson-Willingham for a free Revelations Around the World Online Workshop on Saturday, December 6 at 3:30pm. Dancers across the globe will come together virtually to learn excerpts of choreography from Ailey's signature masterpiece. Since its premiere in 1960, Alvin Ailey's Revelations has consistently enraptured audiences all over the world with its perfect blend of reverent grace and spiritual elation. This work has been performed continuously around the globe, transcending barriers of faith and nationality, and appealing to universal emotions, making it one of the most recognized ballets in the world. Revelations Around the World is part of a series of AILEY legacy workshops from Ailey Extension inviting fans to learn classic Ailey steps from current and former Company members.