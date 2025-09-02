South Street Seaport Museum Reveals 2026 Sailing Season For The 1885 Schooner Pioneer

South Street Seaport Museum has revealed the 2026 sailing season for the 1885 Schooner Pioneer beginning in May and running through October. Tickets range from $5-$70 to sail New York Harbor and are on sale now! Get them here.

Give the gift of adventure aboard this one-of-a-kind schooner this holiday season! Perfect for history buffs, maritime and sailing enthusiasts, romantics, or anyone who loves the water, a sail on the 1885 schooner Pioneer is an unforgettable way to experience New York City.

From May through October, this exclusive opportunity offers the chance to take in the breathtaking views of the Big Apple from the deck of a National Register-listed vessel. Choose between a daytime sail, a sunset sail, or a Launch and Learn sail that is enhanced with a variety of engaging activities. Click here for more information.

As your giftee sets sail on this unforgettable journey, they will see some of the city's most iconic landmarks, including the Brooklyn Bridge, Statue of Liberty, Lower Manhattan's architectural treasures, Governors Island, Ellis Island, and more. Whether you're a seasoned New Yorker or a first-time visitor, this adventure promises to be a truly unforgettable experience.

But that's not all--guests on board have the chance to get hands-on and help the knowledgeable crew raise a sail or simply sit back, relax, and soak up the stunning scenery. And, for the perfect al fresco dining experience, all guests can bring along a favorite meal or snack, along with preferred beverages-even a bottle of wine-to sip on deck.

About the Schooner Pioneer

Pioneer was built in Pennsylvania in 1885 to carry sand and heavy cargoes along the Delaware River. Unlike almost all American cargo sloops and schooners that were made of wood, Pioneer was constructed with a wrought iron hull because she was built in what was then the nation's center for iron shipbuilding. Today, she is the sole American merchant sailing vessel with an iron hull. Through offering sails aboard Pioneer, the Seaport Museum provides an exceptional experience to the public, catering to inquisitive students, seasoned New Yorkers, and eager visitors alike. By offering unique opportunity to venture out onto the water, this remarkable vessel grants guests a new vantage point to see the city allowing guests to forge a deeper connection with New York's maritime past and present, illustrating exactly "Where New York Begins. seaportmuseum.org/about-pioneer

Charter a Historic Vessel

Looking for a unique and unforgettable way to celebrate a special occasion with friends and family or impress your clients with an exciting corporate outing? Look no further than the Seaport Museum's private charters on the 1885 schooner Pioneer! This unique ship provides the perfect backdrop for a group adventure, celebration, or corporate event-and even makes for a wondrous wedding afloat. Whether you're looking to host a birthday party, anniversary celebration, or team-building outing, the Seaport Museum has got you covered. We'll help you take care of all the details, from assisting with catering to helping you plan the perfect itinerary. So, all you have to do is sit back, relax, and enjoy the ride. seaportmuseum.org/charters

Education Programs on Pioneer

Through K-12 educational programming the South Street Seaport Museum teaches New York City students the story of how New York's great natural harbor gave rise to the metropolis we know today: the story of the ships, the people who sailed them, the cargoes they carried, and the businesses that served them. With programs that can be tailored to meet the age and curricular goals of each group students are invited sail New York Harbor aboard the historic 1885 schooner Pioneer for subject matter that can focus on life science, physical science and math, social studies, and sailing skills. On board, students help raise sails, see the Statue of Liberty and other Harbor landmarks, observe a variety of ships and waterborne commerce, and engage in exciting hands-on activities. seaportmuseum.org/group-programs-on-the-water