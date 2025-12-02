The Second City New York Expands Holiday Programming With Multiple Improv Productions

The Second City New York will expand its holiday programming this season with a range of improv productions scheduled throughout December. The lineup will include family-friendly weekend performances along with evening shows for adult audiences. All productions will be performed without a script, and each performance will be driven by audience suggestions and seasonal themes.

Kevin Condardo, Managing Director at The Second City New York, said, “We're thrilled to keep the holiday magic alive and make it even bigger at The Second City New York. After last December's incredible response, we're expanding our lineup to bring something for everyone this holiday season. You can gather the whole crew for Everything Festive All at Once, let the fun aunts and uncles cut loose at Naughty List Live, or treat the kids to the family-friendly Reindeer Games. No matter your level of holiday spirit, The Second City New York has the city's best improv to keep you laughing all season long.”

Information on all holiday performances and ticket availability is listed on The Second City New York website.

REINDEER GAMES: A FAMILY IMPROV SHOW

Reindeer Games: A Family Improv Show will run Saturdays and Sundays at 4 p.m. throughout the holiday season. The show will feature a cast of improvisers performing material created entirely on the spot with suggestions from the audience. The production is designed for all ages.

EVERYTHING FESTIVE ALL AT ONCE: AN IMPROVISED HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR-ER

Everything Festive All At Once: An Improvised Holiday Spectacular-er will be performed on Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. The show will incorporate multiple holiday themes, improvised scenes, and interactive elements shaped by audience participation.

The Second City, founded in 1959, continues to operate stages, touring companies, and training centers across North America. It remains a longstanding home for performers, writers, and directors who work in improvisation and sketch comedy, and its corporate division, Second City Works, provides training and entertainment for organizations internationally.