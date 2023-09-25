Hudson Festival Orchestra To Present Trio Fadolin, October 7

A new instrument makes its debut in town with Trio Fadolin.

By: Sep. 25, 2023

Hudson Festival Orchestra To Present Trio Fadolin, October 7

It's not often that one can see a brand new musical instrument at a local concert.  But on October 7th at 3PM, the Hudson Festival Orchestra offers that opportunity when they present Trio Fadolin.  A fadolin is a six-stringed, bowed instrument, comprising the range of a violin, viola and all but the bottom 5 pitches of a cello. 

Its foremost champion is a Russian-born émigré composer and instrumentalist named Ljova. It is he, along with violinist Sabina Torosjan and cellist Valeriya Sholokhova who make up the trio. The group's repertoire reflects their Eastern European heritages.  They strive to shine a light on immigrant composers, collaborating with immigrant artists and showcasing places where our cultures intersect.

The concert, titled Songs of Refuge, takes place at the historic First Presbyterian Church, 4th and Warren Streets in Hudson, October 7th beginning at 3PM.  For tickets, go to Click Here.  The event benefits Hudson Festival Orchestra.

To add more variety to the mix, the concert will feature the mesmerizing Inna Barmash on vocals.  This Lithuanian immigrant and founding member of the Klez Dispensers, sings in Yiddish and Russian and includes Romanian gypsy music in her repertoire.  Hear a bit of Inna's talent here

Trio Fadolin had an auspicious beginning.  During the COVID-19 pandemic, they played at the Javits Center as thousands of New Yorkers were vaccinated – part of a presentation organized by the US Army and sponsored by Sing for Hope.  Because of their work, they were asked to perform at the Kennedy Center and the Metropolitan Museum of Art.  Since then, they haven't looked back.  Their repertoire has expanded to include works by Ukrainian, Spanish-American and Estonian-American composers.  Also included are original compositions for the fadolin written by Ljova himself. 

In recognition of the Eastern European roots of Trio Fadolin, HFO will be partnering with cooks from Saint Michael's Ukrainian Church to offer regional foods – varenyky (pierogi) and borscht, as a fund raiser benefitting Medical Relief for Ukraine.  Tables with homemade foods will be accessible beginning at 2:30 on the day of the concert.  Food sales will benefit Medical Relief for Ukraine.  

The Hudson Festival Orchestra considers its mission to create 'a beautiful symphony of unity' building community by sharing our diverse cultural heritage.  Hear Songs of Refuge, celebrating Eastern European music, on Saturday, October 7th beginning at 3PM at the historic First Presbyterian Church of Hudson – corner of 4th and Warren Streets.  Listen to Ljova and Inna in a Tiny Desk Concert from NPR here.  For more information, go to Click Here




