How/When/Where to Watch the 2020 Tony Awards and Other Questions Answered!
Check out BroadwayWorld's complete guide to Tonys coverage.
The big day is almost here! After two and a half years without Broadway's biggest night, the Tony Awards are back. This year's presentation will honor the outstanding shows, performances and artistry of the 2019-2020 Broadway season, which was brought to a halt by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Need a refresher on how to watch and when? We've got you covered!
When are the 2020 Tony Awards?
All Tony Awards-related events will take place on Sunday, September 26 at the Winter Garden Theatre.
At 7pm ET/4pm PT, Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award-winning singer and actor Audra McDonald will host the American Theatre Wing's 74th Annual Tony Awards, revealing winners in all but three categories- Best Play, Best Revival of a Play and Best Musical.
From 9-11pm (live ET/delayed PT), Tony and Grammy Award-winning and two-time Academy Award nominated singer and actor Leslie Odom, Jr. will host The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back! The special will bring the excitement of Broadway to viewers through a live concert event featuring superstar Broadway entertainers and Tony Award winners re-uniting on stage to perform beloved classics and celebrate the joy and magic of live theatre. This portion of the evening will feature special performances from the three TONY-nominated Best Musical contenders, "Jagged Little Pill," "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" and "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical," followed by the live presentation of three Tony Awards, including Best Play, Best Revival of a Play and Best Musical.
How do I watch the 2020 Tony Awards?
The Tony Awards will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Don't have Paramount+? You can subscribe for $4.99/month OR sign up for a one-week free trial.
The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back! will air on the CBS Television Network and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+ and the CBS app.
Where can I find a Tonys ballot?
If you're having a Tonys party (or just celebrating by yourself) you'll need a Tony Awards ballot to fill out and challenge your friends. BroadwayWorld has got you covered. Make your predictions and cast your ballot today! Download BroadwayWorld's printable Tonys ballot!
Want more coverage?
BroadwayWorld will also be bringing you live coverage of who's winning, transcriptions of their acceptance speeches, live photos from the red carpet, and video footage from the winners' room.
If you're not already following us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, do it now for even more exclusive content! Find out what all of your fellow Broadway fans have to say about the ceremony right here on our message boards!
The 2020 Tony Award Nominees:
Best Play
Grand Horizons Author: Bess Wohl
The Inheritance Author: Matthew López
Sea Wall/A Life Author: Simon Stephens & Nick Payne
Slave Play Author: Jeremy O. Harris
The Sound Inside Author: Adam Rapp
Best Musical
Jagged Little Pill
Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
Best Revival of a Play
Betrayal
Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune
A Soldier's Play
Best Book of a Musical
Jagged Little Pill - Diablo Cody
Moulin Rouge! The Musical - John Logan
Tina - The Tina Turner Musical - Katori Hall, Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
A Christmas Carol Music: Christopher Nightingale
The Inheritance Music: Paul Englishby
The Rose Tattoo Music: Fitz Patton and Jason Michael Webb
Slave Play Music: Lindsay Jones
The Sound Inside Music: Daniel Kluger
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Ian Barford, Linda Vista
Andrew Burnap, The Inheritance
Jake Gyllenhaal, Sea Wall/A Life
Tom Hiddleston, Betrayal
Tom Sturridge, Sea Wall/A Life
Blair Underwood, A Soldier's Play
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Joaquina Kalukango, Slave Play
Laura Linney, My Name is Lucy Barton
Audra McDonald, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune
Mary-Louise Parker, The Sound Inside
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Aaron Tveit, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
**From The Tony Awards Rules: If the Tony Awards Nominating Committee has determined that if there is only one nominee in a category listed, such category shall be submitted to the Tony Voters which may, by the affirmative vote of sixty (60%) percent of the total ballots cast, grant an Award in that category.
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Karen Olivo, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Elizabeth Stanley, Jagged Little Pill
Adrienne Warren, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Ato Blankson-Wood, Slave Play
James Cusati-Moyer, Slave Play
David Alan Grier, A Soldier's Play
John Benjamin Hickey, The Inheritance
Paul Hilton, The Inheritance
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Jane Alexander, Grand Horizons
Chalia La Tour, Slave Play
Annie McNamara, Slave Play
Lois Smith, The Inheritance
Cora Vander Broek, Linda Vista
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Danny Burstein, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Derek Klena, Jagged Little Pill
Sean Allan Krill, Jagged Little Pill
Sahr Ngaujah, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Daniel J. Watts, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Kathryn Gallagher, Jagged Little Pill
Celia Rose Gooding, Jagged Little Pill
Robyn Hurder, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Lauren Patten, Jagged Little Pill
Myra Lucretia Taylor, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
Best Scenic Design of a Play
Bob Crowley, The Inheritance
Soutra Gilmour, Betrayal
Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol
Derek McLane, A Soldier's Play
Clint Ramos, Slave Play
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Riccardo Hernández and Lucy Mackinnon, Jagged Little Pill
Derek McLane, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Mark Thompson and Jeff Sugg, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
Best Costume Design of a Play
Dede Ayite, Slave Play
Dede Ayite, A Soldier's Play
Bob Crowley, The Inheritance
Rob Howell, A Christmas Carol
Clint Ramos, The Rose Tattoo
Best Costume Design of a Musical
Emily Rebholz, Jagged Little Pill
Mark Thompson, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
Catherine Zuber, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Best Lighting Design of a Play
Jiyoun Chang, Slave Play
Jon Clark, The Inheritance
Heather Gilbert, The Sound Inside
Allen Lee Hughes, A Soldier's Play
Hugh Vanstone, A Christmas Carol
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Bruno Poet, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
Justin Townsend, Jagged Little Pill
Justin Townsend, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Best Sound Design of a Play
Paul Arditti & Christopher Reid, The Inheritance
Simon Baker, A Christmas Carol
Lindsay Jones, Slave Play
Daniel Kluger, Sea Wall/A Life
Daniel Kluger, The Sound Inside
Best Sound Design of a Musical
Jonathan Deans, Jagged Little Pill
Peter Hylenski, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Nevin Steinberg, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
Best Direction of a Play
David Cromer, The Sound Inside
Stephen Daldry, The Inheritance
Kenny Leon, A Soldier's Play
Jamie Lloyd, Betrayal
Robert O'Hara, Slave Play
Best Direction of a Musical
Phyllida Lloyd, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
Diane Paulus, Jagged Little Pill
Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Best Choreography
Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, Jagged Little Pill
Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Anthony Van Laast, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
Best Orchestrations
Tom Kitt, Jagged Little Pill
Katie Kresek, Charlie Rosen, Matt Stine and Justin Levine, Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Ethan Popp, Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
Tony Honors for Excellence in Theatre
Fred Gallo
Irene Gandy
Beverly Jenkins
New Federal Theatre, Woodie King, Jr. (Founder)
Special Tony Awards
Broadway Advocacy Coalition
David Byrne's American Utopia
Freestyle Love Supreme
Isabelle Stevenson Award
Julie Halston
Lifetime Achievement in Theatre
Graciela Daniele