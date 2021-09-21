Download BroadwayWorld's Printable Ballot for the Tony Awards

The big day is almost here! On Sunday, September 26 (7pm ET/4pm PT,), the best of Broadway will be at the Winter Garden Theatre to celebrate the 74th Annual Tony Awards, streaming exclusively on Paramount+. Hosted by Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award-winning actor and singer Audra McDonald, the presentation will honor the outstanding shows, performances and artistry of the 2019-2020 Broadway season, which was brought to a halt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you're having a Tonys party (or just celebrating by yourself) you'll need a Tony Awards ballot to fill out and challenge your friends. BroadwayWorld has got you covered. Make your predictions and cast your ballot today!

Following the Tony Awards, Tony and Grammy award-winning, and two-time Academy Award nominated singer and actor Leslie Odom, Jr. will host THE TONY AWARDS® PRESENT: BROADWAY'S BACK! from 9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT on CBS. The special will bring the excitement of Broadway to viewers through a live concert event featuring superstar Broadway entertainers and Tony Award winners re-uniting on stage to perform beloved classics and celebrate the joy and magic of live theatre. The re-opening of Broadway will be further celebrated with special performances from the three Tony-nominated Best Musical contenders, followed by the live presentation of three Tony Awards, including Best Play, Best Revival of a Play and Best Musical.