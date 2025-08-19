How to Get Free Tickets to Shakespeare in the Park

Click Here for More on SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK

Since its inception in 1962, over six million people have enjoyed more than 160 free productions of Shakespeare and other classical works and musicals at The Delacorte Theater. Conceived by founder Joseph Papp to make great theater accessible to all, Free Shakespeare in the Park continues to be the bedrock of The Public’s vision of artistic excellence and free access to culture.

This summer, the tradition continues with Twelfth Night, running now through September 14 at the newly renovated Delacorte Theater.

That's right... every production of Shakespeare in the Park is free, but that doesn't mean that you can just arrive at showtime and expect admission. How can you get tickets to the hottest show of the summer? Check the status of ticket availability daily and learn more about the many ways to get tickets below:

IN-PERSON IN CENTRAL PARK

Free tickets are distributed at 12pm on each public performance day via lines at The Delacorte Theater. Performance days vary weekly, so check the performance calendar before you go. Each person in line (age 5+) may receive two tickets while supplies last. Seats are distributed randomly and are not garanteed to be next to others in your group.

What you'll need:

A Public Theater Patron ID. You can create your ID before you arrive at: publictheater.org/login.

About the lines:

Central Park is closed every night from 1am to 6am. Patrons who arrive before the park is open should form a line outside the Park at Central Park West and W 81st Street. At 6am, a staff member will escort the line to the Delacorte Theater. From there, the three distribution lines are:

General Distribution Line

Senior 65+ Distribution Line (offers accessible seating)

Access for People with Disabilities Line

IN-PERSON LOTTERY AT The Public Theater

A limited number of ticket vouchers for that night's performance are distributed via an in-person lottery at The Public Theater (425 Lafayette Street). Entries are accepted in The Ford Foundation Lobby starting at 11am and the lottery is drawn at 12pm. A lottery will not be held on days without a public performance.

Vouchers must be exchanged at The Delacorte Theater Box Office 5:30pm-7:30pm. Each person (age 5+) may receive up to two vouchers while supplies last. Seats are distributed randomly and are not garanteed to be next to others in your group.

What you'll need:

A Public Theater Patron ID. You can create your ID before you arrive at: publictheater.org/login.

IN-PERSON DISTRIBUTION IN THE BOROUGHS

A limited number of free ticket vouchers will be distributed at 12pm on the day of select performances at locations throughout the five boroughs. Distributions will end when all the ticket vouchers have been distributed or at 2pm.

Vouchers must be exchanged at The Delacorte Theater Box Office 5:30pm-7:30pm. Each person (age 5+) may receive up to two vouchers while supplies last. Seats are distributed randomly and are not garanteed to be next to others in your group.

What you'll need:

A Public Theater Patron ID. You can create your ID before you arrive at: publictheater.org/login.

TODAYTIX DIGITAL LOTTERY

A limited number of free tickets are distributed via digital lottery on the TodayTix app on most public performance dates. Entries are accepted between 12:01am and 12:00pm on the day of each public performance.

Winners will be notified 12pm- 3pm on the day of the show. Winners must confirm tickets within 30 minutes of receiving a notification. Each winner will get two (2) tickets to that night's performance.

Photo Credit: Eric Vitale

STANDBY LINE IN CENTRAL PARK

After the final ticket is distributed each day, anyone who did not get a ticket may form a standby line at the Delacorte Theater. Staff will begin to monitor the line beginning at 6pm. The line can be closed anytime at the discretion of management.

Tickets may be distributed beginning at 6pm through the start of the performance. Tickets may be distributed 2 per person depending on availability.

What you'll need:

A Public Theater Patron ID. You can create your ID before you arrive at: publictheater.org/login.

HOW TO GET TO THE DELACORTE THEATER

The Delacorte Theater is located inside Central Park, near 81st Street and Central Park West, right next to the Belvedere Castle and the Great Lawn.

Photo Credit: Steve Brown

From the West Side (closest entrance)

- Take the C or B train to 81st Street – Museum of Natural History.

- Exit the station at 81st Street and Central Park West.

- Once above ground, enter Central Park at 81st Street and Central Park West.

- Follow the path heading east into the park.

- You’ll pass the Diana Ross Playground on your right.

- Continue walking east until you reach the Delacorte Theater.

(Walking time: about 10 minutes)

From the East Side

- Take the 4, 5, or 6 train to 86th Street.

- Walk west to Central Park (about 2 avenues).

- Enter the park at 86th Street and Fifth Avenue.

- Walk west through the park, passing the Metropolitan Museum of Art area and heading toward the Great Lawn.

- The Delacorte Theater is on the southwest side of the Great Lawn, next to Belvedere Castle.

(Walking time: about 15–20 minutes)

From the South (Columbus Circle area)

- Take the A, B, C, D, or 1 train to 59th Street – Columbus Circle.

- Enter the park at Central Park West and 59th Street.

- Walk north through the park, following signs for the Great Lawn and Belvedere Castle.

- The Delacorte Theater will be just west of Belvedere Castle.

(Walking time: about 25 minutes)

Learn more about accessibility options for Shakespeare in the Park.