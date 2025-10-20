Hot Tickets of the Week: SCHMIGADOON, ALL OUT, and More

Ready to see your next Broadway show? Of course you are! Let BroadwayWorld and Ticketmaster be your guide to which plays and musicals are the most buzz-worthy this week, starting October 20, 2025. Check out five Broadway shows we recommend that you should snag tickets to right now!

All Out: Comedy About Ambition

From the writer and creative minds of last year’s production, All In: Comedy About Love, All Out showcases what happens when a group of the funniest people on earth gather on Broadway to read hilarious stories by Simon Rich about ego, envy, greed, and basically just New Yorkers in general. The world premiere of All Out: Comedy About Ambition, with direction by Tony Award-winner Alex Timbers, will feature a rotating cast of four actors for 12 weeks, and original music performed by soul-pop band Lawrence for all performances.

Bug

From Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tracy Letts and Tony Award-winning director David Cromer comes the Broadway premiere of Steppenwolf’s acclaimed staging of a cult classic about an unexpected and intense romance between a lonely waitress (Carrie Coon) and a mysterious drifter (Namir Smallwood). What begins as a simple connection between two broken people in a seedy Oklahoma motel room twists into something far more dangerous. When reality slips out of grasp, paranoia, delusion, and conspiracy take over in this sexy psychological thriller.

Giant

Following an acclaimed West End run and three Olivier Awards, GIANT tells the story of author Roald Dahl (played by John Lithgow) and the true scandal that shook his legacy. A world-famous children’s author under threat. A battle of wills in the wake of scandal. And one chance to make amends.

Schmigadoon!

New York doctors Josh and Melissa set out on a couples’ backpacking retreat to rekindle the flame, but instead find themselves in Schmigadoon, a magical town that’s a Golden Age musical come to life. The townspeople won’t stop singing, the bridge out leads nowhere, and the only way to escape is by finding true love—which may or may not be with each other.

The Lost Boys

The 1987 American supernatural horror-comedy, directed by Joel Schumacher and produced by Richard Donner, follows two teenage brothers who move with their divorced mother to the fictional town of Santa Carla, California, only to discover that the town is a haven for vampires. The film won the award for Best Horror Film by the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy, and Horror Films; spawned a franchise that included two sequels and two comic book series.

